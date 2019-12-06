Seahawks Reveal 2019 ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ Designs

Normally, the NFL is pretty restrictive when it comes to game day apparel, but this weekend, hundreds of players around the league will be donning customized cleats as part of the “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign.

The initiative was originally started during the 2017 season, giving players more freedom to wear colorful cleat designs while supporting a wide variety of organizations and causes that are important to them.

After this weekend’s games, players will be able to auction off their cleats online and 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to the player’s charity.

Which Seahawks will be wearing customized cleats against the Rams on Sunday?

Russell Wilson, Why Not You Foundation

Raising money for his own foundation, Wilson’s latest colorful set of cleats features the phrases “Why Not You?” and “Dream Big” on the outside in graffiti lettering. On one cleat, the phrase “Anything Is Possible” covers a diploma representing kids getting an education. On the other one, a rocket launching into orbit symbolizes the ability to go anywhere.

“Obviously, it’s for the Why Not You Foundation helping young kids around the country and around the world. I think one of the cool things is that the slogan ‘why not you’ has meant a lot to me. I think it’s meant a lot to a lot of kids that I’ve been able to meet over time and what we’ve been able to do for our foundation. The idea of dream big.”

Wilson believes the “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative has been a great tradition for the NFL and loves having the opportunity to take part in the process while giving back and serving the community.

“We’re all gifted. We’re all very blessed to play the game. To be able to return that favor and to show that love back to people that we care about or people that we may not even know, but that do matter, I think it’s really a cool, special tradition and I think something, for our organization, we take pride in.”

Duane Brown, American Diabetes Foundation

Diabetes has impacted several of Brown’s family members, including his mother, grandmother, and aunt. In an effort to increase awareness for the disease, he will be donning white and blue cleats with a glucose meter and the American Diabetes Association logo on them.

“It’s something that I don’t think gets a lot of attention,” Brown told reporters on Thursday. “American Diabetes Association does a great job of spreading awareness of it and giving people that do have it, ways to live comfortably and ways to overcome it, and people that may be prone to it but don’t know it, spreading awareness on how to avoid it.”

Brown hasn’t had a chance to see all of the new designs for his teammates just yet, but he enjoys being able to see all of the different charities and organizations represented during this special event.

“A lot of us, we come from all walks of life, and we all have things that are special to us, things that we care about, things that inspire us, reasons that we play, all types of things. Having ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ is a way to display that. Display things that are important to you, things that inspire you, things that may have affected you in your lifetime or affected those close to you, or affect our world as a whole.”

Tre Flowers, Hometown Cancer Patient

Rather than design cleats for an organization, Flowers will be supporting a child from his hometown currently battling cancer. The white and orange cleats read #BryceStrong on the side and feature a picture of the child as well as a cancer ribbon on the back.

“He’s in treatment right now for cancer,” Flowers said on Wednesday. “Just trying to keep his spirits up, just trying to do everything I can to help him be happy and his family and what not.”

Comparing his hometown of Converse, Texas to portrayals of high school football seen in cinema, Flowers says it’s a tight-knit community where the football program brings people together.

“I don’t know if you have seen in the movies, high school football but, this school is one of those movies. My school is one of those things where we’re ‘home grown.’ We all feel like we’re a family in our community.”

Brian Schottenheimer, Alzheimer’s Association

Even some coaches become involved in the “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative and like Brown, Schottenheimer’s cause is a personal one. His father, NFL coaching legend Marty Schottenheimer, has been battling Alzheimer’s disease since 2011, and he’s still trying to figure out the best way to make an impact.

“Well, I’m still kinda a rookie, to be honest with you,” Schottenheimer said. “I think I’m still trying to learn more about it, get more involved with it, try to give back. It’s just really impacted our family quite a bit.”

Once the season ends, Schottenheimer indicated he has his sights set on starting a foundation. For now, he’s hoping wearing his navy blue and white Nike sneakers designed with a brain and the Alzheimer’s Association logo will help ramp up awareness.

“It’s really changed our family dynamics,” Schottenheimer said of his father’s illness. “If this can help somebody, whether through this or just the auction, I look forward to it.”

Other players who will be sporting customized cleats for the Seahawks include:

Ziggy Ansah, I Am the Answer

Cody Barton, Wild Utah Project

L.J. Collier, National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation

DJ Fluker, Close the Gap

Poona Ford, National Breast Cancer Foundation

Rasheem Green, Sickle Cell Disease Association

Shaquill Griffin, National Kidney Foundation

Shaquem Griffin, Special Olympics

Mike Iupati, Alzheimer's Association

Branden Jackson, National Women's Law Center

Quinton Jefferson, Creative Justice

Tyler Lockett, Light It Up Foundation

CJ Prosise, Boys & Girls Club

DK Metcalf, Prison Fellowship

David Moore, Children's Tumor Foundation

Tyler Ott, The Second Step

Geno Smith, Parenting with a Purpose Life Center

Neiko Thorpe, American Cancer Society

Malik Turner, Uplifting Athletes

Luke Willson, Canadian Tire Jumpstart

Al Woods, Children's Defense Fund