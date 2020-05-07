SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Rookie Jersey Numbers Revealed

Corbin Smith

On the same day the NFL will announce the official 2020 schedule, the Seahawks officially released updated jersey numbers for rookies and free agent signings.

The full roster can be viewed here on Seattle's team website, but here are the numbers for each of the team's eight new draft picks.

LB Jordyn Brooks - 56

DE Darrell Taylor - 58

RG Damien Lewis - 68

TE Colby Parkinson - 84

RB DeeJay Dallas - 31

DE Alton Robinson - 98

WR Freddie Swain - 18

WR Stephen Sullivan - 87

A few jersey number-related notes:

  • Three of Seattle's draft choices - Jordyn Brooks, Damien Lewis, DeeJay Dallas - will be sporting numbers previously worn by significant starters in Seattle. Brooks will wear No. 56, which was previously donned by Cliff Avril and Mychal Kendricks, while Lewis will take Justin Britt's former No. 68. Most significantly, after apparently asking for permission from the star safety, Dallas will wear No. 31, which was worn by Kam Chancellor during his storied career.
  • Both Alton Robinson and Rasheem Green are currently listed as No. 98, but Green will likely switch back to No. 94, the same digits he wore during his rookie season before giving them up to veteran Ziggy Ansah in 2019.
  • Recently signed former first-round pick Cedric Ogbuehi will wear No. 74, a fitting choice considering he may be George Fant's replacement as a sixth offensive lineman and pseudo tight end. Expect plenty more of "No. 74 is reporting as eligible" in 2020.
  • Last week, Jarran Reed tweeted he would be returning to No. 90, the same number he wore his first three NFL seasons before the arrival of Jadeveon Clowney. However, whether it matters or not in regard to Clowney's status, Reed is still listed as No. 91 on the team's roster. Don't look too much into it...
  • Quinton Dunbar, for now, will sport No. 22 and tackle Brandon Shell will wear No. 72, while "new" defensive ends Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa will wear No. 51 and No. 99 respectively.
  • For undrafted free agents of note, quarterback Anthony Gordon will wear No. 6, receiver Aaron Fuller will wear No. 2, safety Chris Miller will wear No. 33, and defensive end Marcus Webb will wear No. 48.
