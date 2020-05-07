Seahawks Rookie Jersey Numbers Revealed

On the same day the NFL will announce the official 2020 schedule, the Seahawks officially released updated jersey numbers for rookies and free agent signings.

The full roster can be viewed here on Seattle's team website, but here are the numbers for each of the team's eight new draft picks.

LB Jordyn Brooks - 56

DE Darrell Taylor - 58

RG Damien Lewis - 68

TE Colby Parkinson - 84

RB DeeJay Dallas - 31

DE Alton Robinson - 98

WR Freddie Swain - 18

WR Stephen Sullivan - 87

A few jersey number-related notes: