Seahawks' Russell Wilson Proving He's Mr. Incredible

Nick Lee

There are many superheroes you can compare to Russell Wilson, because he possesses the abilities of so many. His Herculean efforts have saved Seattle time after time, year after year. It seems as if sometimes, the only game plan the Seahawks have is "just let Russ win the game." 

One superhero came to my mind on Sunday as I watched the Seahawks once again turn to Wilson to clean up the mess they had made and asked him to will the team to victory: Mr. Incredible from Pixar's The Incredibles. 

Seattle's defense has serious issues. They have allowed 86 points and 1,492 total yards, including an NFL record 1,292 passing yards through three games.

Yet, the Seahawks sit at 3-0 and in sole possession of first place in the toughest division in football, the NFC West. How is this possible? 

It has taken an incredible effort. Perhaps Wilson feels like Mr. Incredible when the masked superhero said, "No matter how many times you save the world, it always manages to get back in jeopardy again. Sometimes I just want it to stay saved! You know, for a little bit? I feel like the maid; I just cleaned up this mess! Can we keep it clean for... for 10 minutes!" 

In Wilson's case, it would be something like "no matter how many times I give us the lead, we always manage to fall behind again. Sometimes I just want us to stay ahead!" It does seem like Seattle has a hard time keeping a lead for more than 10 minutes these days. Staying ahead after Wilson gives the Seahawks the lead? What a concept! 

Luckily for Pete Carroll and his squad, they have Wilson to clean up the mess and save the day. Seattle's signal caller has racked up 33 game-winning drives in his nine-year career, including the playoffs, and Sunday was another notch in the belt. It's a dangerous way to try and build a Super Bowl winner. 

It was Wilson's second such event against the Cowboys, as he did it in 2015 when Seattle won 13-12 after Wilson orchestrated a final drive to get into field goal range. To put his amount of game-winning drives in perspective, Packers quarterback and former MVP Aaron Rodgers has 26 of them to his name.

This season, Wilson may be asked to carry a load only a superhero with super-strength can bear. The defense is wildly flawed and every single game thus far has been a shootout. It's a good thing the Seahawks are built to win shootouts with the MVP frontrunner at the helm. He leads the entire NFL in arguably the three most important categories for a quarterback- wins (3), touchdowns (14) and passer rating (139.0).

How long can Seattle play with fire and let Wilson save the day? The answer might be as long as Wilson is willing to find his super suit each and every Sunday. 

