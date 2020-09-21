Seahawks S Marquise Blair Exits with Knee Injury vs. Patriots

A disastrous first half for the Seahawks secondary just got much worse with Marquise Blair being helped off the field with a grueling knee injury, giving them only three available safeties for the remainder of the game.

While making a tackle on Patriots running back Sony Michel, Blair's right knee was struck inadvertently by linebacker K.J. Wright's helmet and his leg buckled. He immediately grabbed his knee writhing in pain and trainers rushed onto the field to tend to him.

Blair initially wasn't able to put any weight on the injured leg, but when he got to the tunnel, he did manage to gingerly walk on his own. He was ruled out for the rest of the game by Seattle moments later, which isn't a good omen for the severity of the injury.

Already without Quandre Diggs, who was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on receiver N'Keal Harry late in the first quarter, the Seahawks inserted Lano Hill into the lineup at free safety and Ugo Amadi replaced Blair as the team's primary nickel cornerback.