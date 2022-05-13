Skip to main content

Seahawks Shuffle Receiver Room With Six Roster Moves

Seattle waived four receivers and signed two replacements on Friday, leaving two openings on the 90-man roster.

Heading towards the start of organized team activities later this month, the Seahawks made a handful of moves shuffling the depth chart at the receiver position, signing Deontez Alexander and Kevin Kassis. In corresponding moves, the team waived Matt Cole, Demetris Robertson, Jake Herslow, and John Mitchell.

Heralding from Division III Franklin College, Alexander broke into the league as an undrafted rookie with the Lions in 2018 and spent several stints with the team, though he never appeared in a regular season game. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound wideout put up monster numbers for the Grizzlies at the college level, catching 114 passes for 2,133 yards, and 33 touchdowns in just two seasons.

After being cut by Detroit in 2019, Alexander signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL but never played in a game. He also briefly played in the Spring League with the Alphas.

As for the 6-foot, 202-pound Kassis, he wrapped up his college career at Montana State with 1,966 receiving yards and 152 receptions, ranking fourth in school history in both categories. He also scored nine touchdowns in his final two seasons on campus and added a rushing touchdown on the ground.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Seattle originally signed Cole to its practice squad late in the 2021 season and re-signed him to a future/reserve deal in January. Recently, he was listed as a cornerback on the roster provided via the team's website. Robertson, Herslow, and Mitchell all signed as undrafted free agents and participated in the team's three-day rookie minicamp earlier this month.

With only Alexander and Kassis signed, the Seahawks now have two openings on their 90-man roster and will likely make a few additions at other positions before the first OTA practice on May 23.

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) catches a pass against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Analysis: Ranking All 17 of Seahawks Upcoming 2022 Matchups

By Corbin K. Smith47 minutes ago
USATSI_6586786
Seahawks News

The Seahawks Have Hilarious Minor Connection to Kendrick Lamar's New Album

By Ty Dane Gonzalez58 minutes ago
USATSI_11895262
GM Report

Analysis: The 5 Best 'Xs and Os' Matchups on Seahawks' 2022 Schedule

By Matty F. Brown4 hours ago
USATSI_16956115
Seahawks News

Rapid Reaction: 5 Takeaways From Seahawks' 2022 Schedule Reveal

By Corbin K. Smith17 hours ago
Drew Lock
GM Report

Comparing Seahawks' Current Quarterback Situation to 2011

By Nick LeeMay 12, 2022
barton
Seahawks News

Post-NFL Draft Seahawks 53-Man Roster Projection: Defense

By Corbin K. SmithMay 12, 2022
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Seahawks News

Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule Tracker

By Corbin K. SmithMay 12, 2022
Duane Brown
GM Report

Where Things Stand With Seahawks' Remaining Free Agents Post-Draft

By Ty Dane GonzalezMay 11, 2022