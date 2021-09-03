Seahawks Sign Former Baylor Basketball Star Mark Vital to Practice Squad

Vital hasn't played organized football since middle school, but after spending time in the NBA summer league, he's ready to test his talents on the gridiron and Seattle plans to take an extended look at him as a tight end.

Always on the lookout for unique athletes, even players without much of a football background, the Seahawks signed former Baylor basketball star Mark Vital to the practice squad on Thursday with plans of trying him at tight end.

Vital, who started at forward for the Bears' national championship team last year, is listed at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds on the school's website. After going undrafted, he participated in the NBA summer league with the Trail Blazers before announcing on Monday of his intent to pursue to a career in football.

In the past, Vital hadn't shown any interest in giving football a shot. Speaking with Brad Renard of KPCL-TV in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Vital indicated his decision to chase an NFL career had nothing to do with lack of opportunities in basketball.

“I was never going to leave basketball just to leave basketball. I had a plan, but I had to make sure that the plan was right,” Vital told KPCL. “I’m leaving basketball with things on the table. I had exhibit 10s, two-ways and overseas deals. For me to leave that, I actually had to have something in football.”

Vital didn't play organized football in high school and hasn't played since eighth grade, choosing instead to focus on basketball. But several NFL teams, including the Cowboys, recently expressed interest in working him out as a tight end.

According to Jake Heaps of ESPN 710, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson worked out with Vital in San Diego earlier in the offseason. Boasting excellent size, fluid athleticism, and soft hands, he's already conjured up comparisons to an NFL legend.

"I feel like I can be a Hall of Famer. I’m already getting compared to Antonio Gates from different scouts and teams when hearing them talk about me. I’m already getting compared to a Hall of Famer and that’s motivation to me to get to that level,” Vital remarked. “I can see the similarities. He and I are both explosive, fast and big. We are built the same.”

The Seahawks aren't strangers to taking fliers on former basketball players. Prior to the 2013 season, the team signed Darren Fells, who previously played professional basketball in several countries. Three years later, they signed George Fant, who played collegiately at Western Kentucky and evolved into a quality NFL tackle who started 24 games in three seasons with the franchise. Last year, he started 14 games for the Jets after signing a lucrative multi-year contract.

Seattle also reportedly had interest in signing former VCU standout Mo Alie-Cox, who ultimately picked Indianapolis instead. Last season, he caught 36 passes and a pair of touchdowns while appearing in 15 games.

Looking at the Seahawks roster, the Seahawks currently only have two healthy tight ends available in Gerald Everett and Will Dissly. Second-year player Colby Parkinson continues to work his way back from a broken foot and his status for the season opener remains unknown.

Joining Tyler Mabry as one of two players at the position on the practice squad, Vital is fully committed to realizing his NFL dreams and doesn't have any plans for returning to the hardwood. Instead, he will be looking to make a strong impression at a position lacking depth for the Seahawks.

“Once I got 100 percent in this, I am 100 percent in it. I don’t think I’m going to turn back on it," Vital said. "The offers will always be there, but I don’t think I’m going back to basketball. I’ll revisit it when I have kids. I can revisit it then and teach them a couple of things and they’ll have a better offensive game than me. I can revisit it then. I’m hanging up the shoes and putting on cleats.”