Seahawks Sign TE Dominick Wood-Anderson

With very minimal depth behind their trio of incumbent tight ends, the Seahawks have revisited a familiar face.

Prior to the start of the Seahawks' second of three mandatory minicamp practices on Wednesday, the team announced the signing of tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson. To make room on their 90-man roster, they waived running back B.J. Emmons, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in May.

This is Wood-Anderson's second stint with the Seahawks, having signed with them as a UDFA following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he didn't get a chance to prove his worth on the field, becoming one of the 10 players cut by the team as they trimmed their roster down from 90 to 80 names due to COVID-19 protocols.

Wood-Anderson began his collegiate career at the community college of Arizona Western. There, the 6-foot-4, 247-pound tight end impressed with his fluid route running ability and above-average speed for the position.

Transferring to the University of Tennessee in 2018, Wood-Anderson went on to play in 24 games with 17 starts for the Vols. In that time, he caught 38 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns, though he was primarily used as a blocker to help shore up a struggling offensive line.

Unable to land a deal with another team after being cut by Seattle last year, Wood-Anderson returns to the Pacific Northwest with an opportunity to play some in the preseason.

Before today, the Seahawks' tight ends group sat at five players after cutting Nick Guggemos last week. Now, players like Wood-Anderson, Cam Sutton and Tyler Mabry will battle it out for practice squad consideration or a potential fourth tight end spot on the Seahawks' roster this summer.