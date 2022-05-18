Seahawks Star WR Tyler Lockett Set to Enter Kansas State Ring of Honor

After resetting Kansas State's record books and surpassing all of his father's marks, Lockett will enter an exclusive fraternity as one of 20 Ring of Honor inductees in program history.

In the midst of an excellent NFL career with the Seahawks, Tyler Lockett will be honored for his contributions as one of the top players ever to star at Kansas State by joining the program's Ring of Honor in 2022.

Part of a five-member class for the Wildcats, which will be the fourth in school history since they first launched the Ring of Honor in 2002, Lockett will be inducted along with quarterbacks Ell Roberson and Collin Klein, linebacker Arthur Brown, defensive end Darren Howard, and running back Larry Brown. The new group will officially enter the exclusive group at halftime of Kansas State's home opener against South Dakota.

Following the footsteps of his father Kevin Lockett, who also starred for the Wildcats, Tyler Lockett earned First-Team All-American honors as a true freshman. Along with adding 18 receptions for 246 yards and three scores, he returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, helping the team finish 11-3.

Over the next three seasons, Lockett reeled in 231 receptions for 3,464 yards and 26 touchdowns, breaking his father's school records in all three categories. By the time he graduated, he had earned two All-American selections and three All-Big 12 selections, emerging as one of college football's most dynamic playmakers as a receiver and return specialist.

Despite his impressive production and accolades, however, Lockett didn't hear his name called in the 2015 NFL Draft until the third round when the Seahawks packaged four picks to trade up with the Commanders and select him 69th overall.

Making an instant impact just as he did at the college level, Lockett caught 51 passes for 644 yards and six touchdowns while also returning a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown, earning First-Team All-Pro distinction and a Pro Bowl selection as a return specialist. Since 2019, he's emerged as one of the NFL's best all-around receivers, setting a new franchise record with 100 receptions in 2020 and joining Steve Largent as only the second receiver in franchise history with three straight 1,000-yard campaigns.

In seven NFL seasons with Seattle, Lockett has caught 449 passes for 6,067 yards and 45 touchdowns, added three special teams touchdowns, and earned All-Pro honors three times. He also received a nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award last season.

Under contract through 2024, Lockett needs only 500 receiving yards next season to pass Darrell Jackson and Doug Baldwin on the Seahawks all-time list to move into third place in franchise history. Five touchdown receptions would vault him past Jackson and Baldwin into second all-time behind Largent and 45 receptions would also move him into third all-time.

If he continues to produce as he has over the past three years and keeps climbing up the record books, Lockett's induction into the Ring of Honor in Manhattan later this year won't be the last time his jersey number gets raised into the rafters.