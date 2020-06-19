Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson Underwent Surgery on Broken Foot

The Seahawks will likely be without the services of one of their eight draft choices when training camp opens next month.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, fourth-round pick tight end Colby Parkinson broke the fifth metatarsal on his foot while running routes during an offseason workout. Interestingly, he underwent surgery to repair the Jones fracture on June 2, the same day the Seahawks announced he had signed his rookie contract. He has been rehabbing in the Seattle area since the procedure.

Without surgery, Jones fractures typically take at least six weeks to heal and recovery can take much longer. Players can return from surgery in under 10 weeks, but returning too early can lead to re-injury and a second operation if the bone doesn't heal properly, leaving open the possibility he could be out for 3-4 months.

Under such a timeline, Parkinson won't be available to play again until at least mid-August when the Seahawks are wrapping up training camp and only a few weeks away from the start of the regular season. This would suggest the rookie will open camp on the PUP list and could potentially open the regular season sidelined for the first six games, if not longer.

If there's a silver lining for Seattle, assuming Parkinson won't return until August at the absolute earliest, the team has excellent depth at the tight end position. Veteran Greg Olsen signed a one-year contract in February, while Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister, and Luke Willson will all return. Seventh-round pick Stephen Sullivan is listed as a receiver on the team's official roster, but also played some tight end at LSU in college.

Starring at Stanford, the 6-foot-7, 251-pound Parkinson caught 48 passes for 589 yards and one touchdown as a junior. In three seasons for the Cardinal, he amassed 87 receptions for 1,171 yards and scored 12 touchdowns, earning All-Pac 12 recognition twice.