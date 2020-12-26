GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Seahawks to Activate Greg Olsen, Bryan Mone From Injured Reserve

Capping off a stunning recovery from a significant foot injury, Olsen will be back in action to help the Seahawks as they aim for an NFC West title against the Rams in Week 16.
Author:
Publish date:

Reinforcements will be coming for the Seahawks on both sides of the football entering their upcoming Week 16 matchup against the Rams on Sunday.

According to coach Pete Carroll, Seattle will activate tight end Greg Olsen and defensive tackle Bryan Mone from the injured reserve list to the 53-man roster. Two roster spots are currently open with receiver Josh Gordon returning to the commissioner's exempt list and guard Phil Haynes heading to injured reserve.

Finishing off a remarkable recovery, Olsen will be back in action one month after tearing the fascia in his left foot during a Week 11 win over the Cardinals. The veteran was designated to return to practice last week and has now made it through two weeks without any setbacks.

In 10 starts, the 35-year old Olsen has caught 23 receptions for 224 yards and a touchdown. He signed a one-year contract worth up to $7 million with Seattle in February after being released by Carolina.

As for Mone, the second-year defender out of Michigan has been sidelined since suffering a high ankle sprain in a Week 9 loss to the Bills. In eight games, the 340-pound run stuffer produced seven tackles and 0.5 sacks.

When asked for an update on Gordon's status, Carroll indicated "nothing has changed." The Seahawks will continue to monitor the receiver's situation heading into the final week of the regular season.

