Seahawks Trade Back to Pick No. 137, Select CB Tre Brown

After yet another long wait for their next selection - and a small trade down with the Buccaneers - the Seahawks made their second pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, taking Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown at No. 137 in the fourth round.

Up to this point, the Seahawks had made just one pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Having waited 55 picks to select Western Michigan receiver D'Wayne Eskridge at No. 56 Friday night, it was back to an extended intermission for them before their next scheduled pick at No. 129 in the fourth round.

After 73 players came off the board in that time, Seattle weighed its options carefully before coming to an agreement on a trade down with the Buccaneers. In return for No. 129, which Tampa Bay used to take elusive North Texas receiver Jaelon Darden, the Seahawks received picks No. 137 and 217—a sixth-round choice.

Finally making a decision at No. 137, the Seahawks added depth to their cornerback group with yet another Senior Bowl invitee: Tre Brown out of Oklahoma.

A three-year starter for the Sooners, Brown is a likely fit at slot corner in the NFL. While he mostly played outside in college, his 5-foot-9, 185-pound build with arms of 291/8 inches is best suited inside in Seattle. In the draft process, he proved to be a fantastic athlete, putting up a 40-yard dash time of 4.42 at his pro day, along with a 38-inch vertical jump and 123-inch broad jump.

In 44 games at Oklahoma, the newest Seahawks corner put up four interceptions, 31 passes defensed, and 141 combined tackles. Of the cornerbacks in this draft class, Brown posted the lowest passer rating allowed at a 26.9 clip, per Pro Football Focus. While there are questions about how his size will translate to the next level, he plays with a physical style and uses his above-average athleticism well to play bigger than he is.

He was also a stellar kick returner in college, putting up 1,207 yards on 55 returns in four seasons. With Eskridge already in tow, the Seahawks have added yet another speedster to help in the return game with Brown.

Following the losses of 2020 starters Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar, the Seahawks have been hard at work at the cornerback position this offseason. In free agency they added Ahkello Witherspoon and Pierre Desir, and re-signed Damarious Randall. Now, they bring Brown into the mix, who will likely compete with Ugo Amadi and Marquise Blair for snaps at nickel corner.

But never say 'never;' while Brown isn't a fit on the outside for the Seahawks on paper, it's possible they give him a look there considering his history of success in the role. Seattle has openly talked about a shift in its philosophy when it comes to evaluating cornerbacks following the rise of the shorter D.J. Reed towards the end of the 2020 season. Standing at 5-foot-9 with arms that measure in at 315/8 inches, Reed is now set to start at right cornerback for the Seahawks this fall.

It'll be interesting to see where Brown fits in Seattle's plan, considering the solid depth they already had on the inside with Blair and Amadi.