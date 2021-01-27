Seahawks Waive Reserve T Chad Wheeler

Five days after being arrested for suspicions of domestic violence, Wheeler has been released from Seattle's 53-man roster and now faces looming discipline from the NFL as well as prison time if charged.

Working swiftly hours after pictures of his victim surfaced on social media, the Seahawks have waived reserve tackle Chad Wheeler, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Wheeler was arrested on Saturday evening on domestic violence and assault charges stemming from an incident with his girlfriend one day earlier. Per police records, the fourth-year lineman strangled her until she became unconscious and after she went into the bathroom to call 911 for help, he tried to pick the lock. He remained in police custody until posting bail on Tuesday morning.

Upon initial reports of Wheeler's arrest, the Seahawks released a statement reading, "We're aware of the situation and still gathering information."

More details have emerged in the past 24 hours, as the girlfriend posted a grueling image of her bloodied, beaten face on Twitter. She also indicated Wheeler was eating dinner when she regained consciousness and he said, "Wow, you're still alive" while sipping on a smoothie.

In response, the Seahawks issued another statement hours later, condemning Wheeler for his actions and offering "thoughts and support" for the victim. They also encouraged the player to pursue the help he needs to address mental health issues, as he reportedly had not been taking his medication for bipolar disorder.

Wheeler himself eventually posted a series of tweets, indicating the events that transpired this weekend happened because of a manic episode. He wrapped up his apology by stating it was time for him to "walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another."

Originally entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Wheeler spent two seasons with the Giants before joining the Seahawks practice squad in September 2019. He appeared in five games for the team last season and was elevated to the active roster permanently in December.

For all practical purposes, Seattle didn't need to release Wheeler, who would have become a restricted free agent in March and wouldn't have been brought back. But with public outcry putting pressure on the organization, the decision to waive him outright sends a message they are taking the situation seriously.

Wheeler was scheduled for another court hearing on Wednesday and could be officially charged as early as Wednesday afternoon. The NFL is currently in the process of reviewing his situation under the league's personal conduct policy and if charged and convicted, he could face substantial prison time.