Seahawks Waive Undrafted Rookie QB Levi Lewis

With Lewis now a free agent, barring a signing before Monday, Seattle will roll into OTAs with only three quarterbacks on the 90-man roster.

After participating in the team's annual rookie minicamp earlier this month, the Seahawks waived undrafted rookie quarterback Levi Lewis on Friday. No corresponding move was announced, leaving one open spot on the 90-man roster.

Shortly after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, Seattle signed Lewis, who previously starred under center for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Over five seasons with the program, he threw for 9,203 yards, 74 touchdowns, and only 18 interceptions while adding over 1,000 career rushing yards at the college level, earning himself Second-Team All-Sun Belt accolades twice.

Listed at under 5-foot-9, Lewis' lack of height played a pivotal role in him not being drafted after putting up excellent numbers for one of college football's emerging Group of Five programs. Though he made a few impressive throws during Seattle's minicamp, he had several passes swatted down at the line of scrimmage, which may have played a role in him not sticking around for organized team activities.

It's also possible that the Seahawks looked at their quarterback depth and came to the realization snaps would be hard to come by for Lewis. Currently, Drew Lock and Geno Smith are expected to compete for the starting job to replace Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Broncos in March, while former Washington standout Jacob Eason remains on the roster. Those three players will likely see all of the preseason snaps.

Assuming he clears waivers, Lewis will be an unrestricted free agent and free to sign with any NFL team. Moving forward, after not sticking around in Seattle long, he may have a difficult time getting another opportunity and finding his way into a training camp elsewhere.

