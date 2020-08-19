Seahawks Will Play First 3 Home Games Minus Fans

In an expected move amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Seahawks announced on Wednesday that the team will have no fans in attendance for "at least" the first three scheduled regular season games at CenturyLink Field.

Seattle will play its home opener on Sunday Night Football against Cam Newton and the new-look New England Patriots on September 20. The following week, they will remain at home hosting Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys. Two weeks later, they will have another prime time home tilt with the Minnesota Vikings.

Based on this decision made in conjunction by the team, public health officials, and government officials, all three of those contests will be played in an empty stadium. Depending how things change between now and early November, the Seahawks could potentially play in front of a limited crowd against the 49ers in Week 8.

In the second half of the season, Seattle has four remaining home games against the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, and New York Jets. Per the statement released on the team's official Twitter page, the Seahawks will "continue to follow the lead of public health and government officials" to make future decisions on fans being allowed to return.

While most teams have opted to play with empty stadiums to start the season, league officials have given the authority to state and local governments to determine whether or not fans will be allowed to attend games on an individual team-by-team basis. Kansas City and Dallas both plan to have a limited number of fans in attendance for home games from the outset.