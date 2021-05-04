Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Competing in USA Track and Field Meet

After earning All-Pro recognition in his second NFL season, Metcalf plans to put his afterburners to the test against many of the nation's fastest sprinters at an upcoming USA Track and Field event.

Before the 2019 NFL Draft, DK Metcalf made a name for himself by running a blazing 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. Then last season with the Seahawks, he showcased his world class speed on national television by chasing down Cardinals safety Budda Baker on an interception in one of the best plays of 2020.

Nearly seven months after making that incredible touchdown-saving tackle and receiving a playful invite from USA Track and Field on Twitter, Metcalf plans to put his wheels to the ultimate test against some of the country's best sprinters. The 6-foot-4, 228-pound receiver has entered to race in the 100 meter dash at the USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open, which will take place in Walnut, California on Sunday, May 9.

It remains unclear if Metcalf has entered the race in an attempt to qualify for the Olympics or simply because he wants to see how he stacks up against other elite track athletes. But his famous pursuit of Baker suggests he may have what it takes to push for a qualifying time, which will likely be 10.2 seconds or less. A 10.05-second finish would automatically qualify him.

Beginning his chase near the goal line, Metcalf was clocked at north of 22 miles per hour as he used his long strides to eventually bring Baker down inside the Seahawks' 10-yard line, covering a grand total of 114.8 yards on the remarkable play. He did so while wearing a helmet and shoulder pads, which he obviously won't be sporting next weekend.

At that speed and distance, Metcalf would run the 100 meter dash in 9.88 seconds. This doesn't account for him starting from the blocks, however, so that number isn't a fully accurate estimation of how he would perform in the event.

Though Metcalf starred in track and field at the high school level, he wasn't a sprinter and excelled in hurdles instead. He played football exclusively at Ole Miss and did not compete in track and field at all at the collegiate level either.

Nonetheless, Metcalf will become the latest NFL player to test his mettle against premier track and field athletes. Another former player, Jeff Demps, is expected to participate in the 100 meter trials. He previously competed in the Olympics before spending time with the Patriots and Buccaneers as a running back and return specialist.

Continuing his emergence as one of the NFL's best receivers, Metcalf eclipsed legendary Hall of Fame receiver Steve Largent with a new Seahawks franchise-record 1,303 receiving yards last season. Wrapping up with 83 receptions and 10 touchdowns, he received Second-Team All-Pro honors and earned his first Pro Bowl nod. Now, he'll have his chance to add an Olympic qualification to further enhance his resume.