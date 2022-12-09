The Seattle Seahawks host the Carolina Panthers from Lumen Field on Sunday. ... with some injury issues to deal with.

The Seahawks are within striking distance of postseason play with much thanks to the performance of quarterback Geno Smith, who leads the NFL in completion percentage.

In week 13, the Seahawks picked up a much-needed 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams to vault back into the final wild card spot in the NFC. Smith passed for a career-high 367 yards and threw three touchdown passes as the Seahawks moved to 7-5.

The concerning news? An injury to one of Seattle's top playmakers. After leaving the game in the second quarter with what coach Pete Carroll called a "jammed" ankle, rookie running back Ken Walker III could potentially miss Sunday's game. On Monday, an MRI revealed an ankle strain that's causing inflammation.

Walker has not participated in practice this week. Backup Deejay Dallas was a non-participant again on Thursday. Also worth mentioning, though it's likely precautionary: DK Metcalf is dealing with a hip issue.

On Friday comes official word: Walker and Metcalf are listed as questionable. QB Geno Smith, by the way, has no designation after dealing with a sore shoulder.

The Panthers have yet to win on the road this season. Carolina has the rest advantage after coming off a bye. In Week 12, quarterback Sam Darnold made his season debut in a 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos. The Panthers were in the news this week after waiving quarterback Baker Mayfield. Seattle's defense will be faced with the task for slowing running back D'Onta Foreman, who has four 100-yard games in his last six.

The Seahawks still have a chance to crash the playoff party when most predicted a rebuilding season in 2022. Seattle currently sits second in the NFC West, just behind San Francisco with five games left to play. Carolina is still in contention in the weak NFC South, led by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

RECORDS: Seattle Seahawks (7-5) vs. Carolina Panthers (4-8)

ODDS: Seattle is a 3.5-point favorite vs. the Panthers.

GAME TIME: Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 1:25 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington)

TV/RADIO: FOX, Seattle Sports 710AM • KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

THE FINAL WORD: Coach Pete Carroll on the success of Smith, Lockett and Metcalf in the win vs. the Rams:

“They were monsters out there and they're doing their own things. It is just classic Tyler catches, over the middle, right at the sticks, making the first downs. DK making the hard, tough catches … The physical play that he shows, that he brings and Tyler is kind of on the other end of the spectrum. They're just a yin and yang in their styles and both marvelous players.”

