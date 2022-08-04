Skip to main content

Seahawks Ex Chad Wheeler Violates Domestic Violence Court Order

Former Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler is in trouble yet again
Former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler, who has been on house arrest due to his pending felony domestic violence case, is now reportedly in violation of that arrangement as therefore enters another level of potential trouble.

Wheeler, 28, has violated a court order by removing his electronic home monitoring device, a spokesperson with the King County prosecutors office told ESPN.

“According to court documents obtained by ESPN, Wheeler’s defense attorney said his client was experiencing a ‘mental health crisis’ on the evening of July 31 when he took off all his clothes, removed the electronic home monitoring (EHM) device from his ankle and began wandering the streets in the Seattle suburb of Redmond,” ESPN writes. “A friend located Wheeler, called for help and took a photograph of him as he was being tended to by first responders while naked.

“Wheeler was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and released the next morning, according to the documents.”

The ex-Seahawk, a 6-7, 320-pound UDFA from USC who entered the NFL in 2017, spend two seasons in Seattle mostly as a practice squad member. He was released by the club after he was arrested on the domestic violence charge in January of 2021 when he allegedly choked his girlfriend to the point she allegedly until lost consciousness. His trial date is set for Sept. 26.

