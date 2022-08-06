Skip to main content

'He's Just Doing Things Right': Geno Smith Still Leads Seahawks QB Competition

Geno Smith remains ahead of Drew Lock in the Seahawks quarterback Competition

The Seattle Seahawks will have a new leader under center in 2022, following the trade of long-time superstar quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. 

Heading into training camp, one of the main storylines to watch was who would take Wilson's spot, with many believing Drew Lock ultimately held the edge.

However, veteran Geno Smith has been the one taking the majority of the first team reps thus far, and per Seahawks head coach Pete Carrol, he is the clear leader in the clubhouse.

“Geno continues to be on top," Carroll said. "He’s ahead, he’s been in the lead for all the obvious reasons, and he’s holding onto it and doing a really good job of battling."

Lock has an obvious talent edge over Smith, as well as the youth and arm talent that comes along with a top quarterback prospect.

So why is Smith on top? According to Carroll, it is because of his knowledge of the system, and his ability to make the right decisions. 

“He’s just doing things right,” Carroll said. “He handles the system, he’s making the checks at the line of scrimmage, he’s able to control the protections and working with [center] Austin [Blythe], those guys are hitting it really well, and he’s just really talented. He’s made great throws every day."

However, that does not mean the competition is over, and there is still plenty of time for Lock to make a move for the starting role. 

“They keep doing stuff every day, and they’re making plays,” Carroll said. “They both make plays every day. I’m watching to see how it swings; if it goes heavy one way, heavy the other way. The guys are doing a nice job. We’re working hard to match up the reps with the guys that play up in front, and the receivers, we’re working to get that done, and that’ll happen, and you’ll see how it happens again tomorrow, how the reps are handed out, just so that we can make it a really even competition."

