Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock may not have as much experience as some other NFL quarterbacks, but he has been around the block a bit in his three previous seasons.

In that time, he has played with some very talented pass catchers, including Courtland Sutton, Emanuel Sanders, Noah Fant and Jerry Jeudy.

However, according to Lock, none of those players compare to the talent of his new teammate, star wideout DK Metcalf, who recently received a massive extension to stay in Seattle long term.

"We got together, threw a couple times," Lock said on Friday of Metcalf. "He was impressive. I was happy that I got to before we got out here because he’s unlike anything I’ve ever thrown to. He’s a really impressive player and he deserves every penny that he just got.”

Metcalf has indeed earned that extension, catching 216 passes for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns over the last three seasons and becoming one of the most imposing offensive threats in today's NFL.

Most of those passes came from former Seahawks star Russell Wilson, who Seattle traded to Denver in exchange for Lock, among other assets.

And while Lock doesn't have near the on-field rapport with Metcalf that Wilson did, he is starting to develop real chemistry with his new go-to guy, thanks in large part to some shared draft experience.

"Me and him are one of those two, I think maybe three guys, that were in that draft room that night that didn’t get drafted in that first round," Lock said. "So, we both have that little chip on our shoulder, we both have felt that pain, and have felt what it feels like to be in that situation, and we’ve talked about it since, and it’s something that we both keep in the back of our minds quite a bit.”



Lock and Metcalf will continue to build that chemistry throughout camp, while Lock battles veteran Geno Smith for the starting quarterback job.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.