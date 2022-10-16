Skip to main content

Mariners Lose, So Seahawks vs. Cardinals Schedule Unchanged - Week 6: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Arizona Cardinals come north to visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a game between two teams desperately trying to find their way to .500 on the young season.
The Seattle Seahawks play host to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Lumen Field as both teams look to revive their respective seasons after struggling through the early part of the NFL schedule and get back to .500.

And now we know the game is on for its regularly scheduled time.

The Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 in 18 innings on Saturday night in a six-hour, 22-minute contest, so that series is over. So, the idea of changing the Seahawks-Cardinals kickoff time is not needed.

The kickoff is 1:05 p.m. PT) on Sunday as originally scheduled.

The Seahawks are fresh off a 39-32 road loss to New Orleans in a game where the Seattle defense struggled to stop Saints quarterback Taysom Hill. Hill accounted for four Saints touchdowns on the day, including a 60-yard run for a score in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals are also still reeling from a 20-17 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in a game of ball control where both teams had just nine possessions each for the entire game. Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray completed 28 passes on 42 attempts for 250 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. 

The focus of Seattle's run game with shift to rookie Kenneth Walker III after Rashaad Penny was lost for the season with a broken leg suffered against the Saints. For the Cardinals, it won't matter who's running the ball, as they'll be facing the league's worst rushing defense.

WHAT: Arizona Cardinals (2-3) at Seattle Seahawks (2-3)

WHERE: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington (72,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, 1:05 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: Seattle Sports 710AM | KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Seattle Seahawks +2.5 (-110), Arizona Cardinals -2.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 50.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Seattle Seahawks +115, Arizona Cardinals -138

