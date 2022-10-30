Seahawks Lead Giants 10-7 At Halftime of Defensive Slugfest

The Seattle Seahawks entered their matchup against the 6-1 New York Giants at 4-3 themselves, making this arguably the most unexpected matchup of above .500 teams on Sunday.

However, the first quarter got off to a slog of a start as the two teams traded punts on the first six possessions of the game. The Seahawks broke through first, though, following a 15-play, 69-yard drive that took 5:55 off the clock and saw Geno Smith find DK Metcalf for a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

As the Seahawks forced another Giants' punt and were primed to take full control of the game midway through the second quarter, the Giants' defense turned the game on its head after forcing a Tyler Lockett fumble.

The Giants would take advantage of the turnover just two plays later on a Saquon Barkley one-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7.

That momentum flipped again rather quickly though as the Giants fumbled a Seattle punt, giving the Seahawks the ball in the red zone just ahead of the two-minute warning.

Seattle would settle for the field goal and a 10-7 lead, though, unable to get into the end zone following the turnover.

It was a low-scoring, defensive slugfest of first half with the Seahawks leading 10-7 going into the locker rooms. Seattle outgained New York 108 yards to 46 as the defense has made life difficult for the Giants' offense.

The Seahawks will start the second half on defense.

