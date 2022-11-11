Seahawks QB Geno Smith Doing 'Everything Exactly the Way We Like' Says Pete Carroll

Sitting at 6-3 and in possession of first place in the NFC West, there aren't many teams that have shocked the NFL as much as the Seattle Seahawks have. What was once considered a rebuilding, if not a flat-out tanking season, has evolved into a playoff push.

As the Seahawks prepare for their matchup in Germany against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Pete Carroll addressed the preseason expectations for Seattle and what the Seahawks took from them.

“The expectations were just like, nowhere,” Carroll said. "“It’s a lesson for a lot of people that watched us that it isn’t always so obvious as players leave and you fall apart. It just didn’t happen. We didn’t feel like it was going to happen.”

Those low expectations were largely due to the trade of franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, with Geno Smith named the starter to replace Wilson. Now, Smith's resurgence just reaffirms Carrol's faith in him over the offseason and has boosted Seattle into the playoff picture.

“He's done everything exactly the way we like to see it,” Carroll said. “If you make it to the NFL, you’ve got something. You’ve got to have some type of talent. It’s really up to the opportunity and what you do with that opportunity.”

It is safe to say that Smith took the opportunity and ran for it, as he has firmly cemented himself in the MVP race halfway through the season. He has thrown for 2,199 yards and 15 touchdowns with just four interceptions while completing 73.1 percent of his passes.

Now, with nine games under their belts, the Seahawks will undoubtedly want to make a Super Bowl run. Whether or not they do is of course yet to be seen, but for a team that has far exceeded any preseason expectations, now they are playing with house money to end the season.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.