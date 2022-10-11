Richard Sherman: Seahawks 'Have to Keep' QB Geno Smith Following Hot Start

The Seattle Seahawks find themselves seemingly at a crossroads as we near the halfway point of the season. With a rebuild underway, the process of determining who is a part of the future will be a season-long task, but some players are already making their name known as potential franchise cornerstones.

Among those making their case that they're part of the franchise's future is quarterback Geno Smith, who endured months of questions regarding his ability upon the trade of Russell Wilson this past offseason.

However, through five games Smith looks the part of the next franchise quarterback for the Seahawks. Smith had the support of coach Pete Carroll all offseason, and with his play this season he's earned the support of former Seahawk, cornerback Richard Sherman.

Sherman took to Twitter during the Seahawks' 39-32 loss to the Saints to voice his support for the Seahawks quarterback.

In the Seahawks' loss to the Saints, Smith continued his excellent early season stretch of excellent play. He completed 16-of-25 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

While five games is obviously a small sample size to judge what Smith will do for the rest of the season, at some point his play needs to be accepted for what it is, and that is a potential franchise quarterback at work.

Whether or not Smith is the long-term answer in Seattle is yet to be seen, but as the season continues on, his play certainly does the talking for him.

