Darrell Taylor, Marquise Goodwin Headline Seahawks Inactives at Cardinals

After being ruled out on Friday, the Seahawks will be without outside linebacker Darrell Taylor and receiver Marquise Goodwin as they seek a season sweep against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Dealing with a nagging hip injury suffered in a Week 7 win over the Chargers, Taylor lasted only three plays against the Giants last weekend before being forced out of action for the remainder of the game. He didn't practice at all this week and his status beyond Week 9 remains unclear.

As for Goodwin, the veteran receiver apparently banged up his knee against the Giants. Though he played the entire game and caught four passes for 33 yards, he didn't participate in practice this week and wasn't able to turn the corner enough to play in Arizona.

Without Taylor available, the Seahawks elevated rookie linebacker Joshua Onujiogu from the practice squad for additional edge rushing depth and the former Framingham State star will make his NFL debut. To help offset Goodwin's absence, receiver Penny Hart will be active after missing the past four games with a hamstring injury and should see snaps on offense along with Dee Eskridge and rookie Dareke Young.

Seattle will also be without undrafted rookie safety Joey Blount, who was a last minute addition to the injury report on Friday with a quad injury. Listed as questionable, he will be replaced by Teez Tabor on special teams and as a backup on defense.

Closing out the Seahawks inactives list, tackle Jake Curhan, defensive tackle Myles Adams, and running back Tony Jones Jr. will not suit up as healthy scratches. With Gabe Jackson and Phil Haynes dressing, Stone Forsythe will serve as the lone backup tackle, while L.J. Collier and Travis Homer's recent return from injured reserve left Adams and Jones Jr. as odd men out along the defensive line and in the backfield.

Looking at the Cardinals inactives, the home team will have former All-Pro safety Budda Baker despite missing practice time this week with an ankle injury. Running back James Conner, who missed the first game between the two rivals in Week 6 with a rib injury, also will dress and is expected to start. As reported earlier in the week, standout center Rodney Hudson will miss his fifth straight game with a knee injury and Billy Price will replace him in the lineup.

