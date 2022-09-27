Seattle Strength: Metcalf Back To Setting Standard For Seahawks Receivers

While the Seattle Seahawks may have dropped their Week 3 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, there were plenty of silver linings on the offensive side of the ball.

One such highlight was the return to the endzone for star wideout DK Metcalf.

Despite falling to 1-2 on the season, in the wake of their 27-23 loss to the Falcons at Lumen Field on Sunday, the Seahawks nearly rode a 325-yard and two touchdown performance from quarterback Geno Smith to victory.

However, Smith was intercepted by Falcons’ defender Richie Grant on a desperation fourth-and-18 from the Atlanta 38 with 1:30 remaining. Still, the quarterback’s connection with Metcalf provides ample optimism for a potentially productive relationship moving forward.

Through three games played, Metcalf has compiled 16 catches for 135 yards with one touchdown. On Sunday, the Ole Miss product was responsible for 5 receptions for 64 yards, including an 18-yard scoring connection with quarterback Geno Smith.

“He is just doing DK,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters following Sunday’s game. “That was a great touchdown catch and good hard catches and tough stuff … He has been really solid.”

In spite of his slow start in 2022, Metcalf is still the team’s top option at the position. Seahawks fans undoubtedly breathed a huge sigh of relief when Metcalf and the team agreed to terms on a three-year, $72 million extension with $58.2 million guaranteed and a $30 million signing bonus. The deal made the 24-year-old wideout one of the top-10 highest-paid receivers in the NFL. It also provides him with the opportunity to seek another lucrative deal with Seattle (or potentially another team, at the conclusion of the contract) during his prime years.

Throughout his previous three years with Seattle, Metcalf has also become one of the NFL’s premier receivers. In addition to his impressive statistical resume, Metcalf has also set both NFL and team records. He holds the NFL record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game, earning 160 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Jan. 2020. He also set the Seahawks franchise records for most receiving yards in rookie debut: (89 vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Sept 2019) and most yards in a season with 1,303 in 2020.

As the Seahawks look to pick up the pieces from a tough loss, Metcalf will look to build off of this positive performance in a favorable matchup against the Detroit Lions next Sunday.

Provided Smith continues to keep him top of mind while under center, Metcalf should continue to spark Seattle’s offense for the foreseeable future.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.