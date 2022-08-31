Seahawks Awarded CB Isaiah Dunn, DE Darryl Johnson Off Waiver Wire

Already making changes to their initial 53-man roster, the Seahawks were awarded cornerback Isaiah Dunn and defensive end Darryl Johnson off waivers on Wednesday. Two unannounced corresponding moves will need to be made within an hour to place them on the roster.

Signing with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State prior to last season, Dunn earned a spot on the 53-man roster out of training camp. He dressed in 12 games and made a single start, registering eight tackles and two pass breakups. The team released him on Tuesday as part of final roster cuts as he fell down the depth chart in a revamped secondary featuring former Seahawks starter D.J. Reed and top-five pick Sauce Gardner.

According to Pro Football Focus, Dunn played exclusively at outside cornerback. On 98 defensive snaps, he allowed four completions and a touchdown on seven targets for a 141.4 passer rating in coverage and didn't miss any tackles.

As for Johnson, he broke into the league with the Bills as an seventh-round pick out of North Carolina A&T in 2019. In two seasons with Buffalo, he registered 29 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and five quarterback hits. He appeared in three games with Carolina last season and ultimately was released on Tuesday.

At 6-foot-6, 253 pounds, Johnson split time at defensive end and outside linebacker in his first three NFL seasons. He likely will be given a look as an outside linebacker in Seattle's 3-4 scheme with fifth-round pick Tyreke Smith landing on season-ending injured reserve and Alton Robinson nursing a PCL sprain in his knee.

The Seahawks did not have any of the players they released on Tuesday claimed off waivers and will be free to re-sign any of them to their 16-player practice squad. Thus far, the only two reported signings have been veteran quarterback Sean Mannion and receiver Aaron Fuller, who was waived earlier this week after spending camp with the team.