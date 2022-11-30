Seahawks & Cowboys Ex Jon Kitna's Son - Florida QB Jalen - Arrested for Child Pornography

The son of former Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys QB Jon Kitna has been arrested on child pornography charges and has been suspended from the University of Florida football team.

Jalen Kitna, 19, was booked into a Florida jail on Wednesday afternoon, per law enforcement records. CBS4 in Gainesville was among the first to report that a police spokesperson said the younger Kitna was booked on charges related to child pornography.

Jalen Kitna now faces three counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child exploitation material, according to TMZ.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna,” said the University of Florida in a statement. “These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior. Jalen has been suspended indefinitely from the football program.”

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reportedly informed police of the issue. Kitna allegedly told police he shared photos but thought it was “legal” because he found them online. A subsequent search of his electronic devices found three more child sex abuse images.

Kitna is a redshirt freshman from Burleson, Texas, where he was coached by his father, and then appeared in four games for the Gators in 2022, completing 10 of his 14 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown.

Jalen Kitna was reportedly a candidate to start for Florida in their upcoming bowl game depending on the availability of the starting quarterback.

Jon Kitna, who went into coaching (with the Cowboys and then in high school) after his lengthy stint in the NFL, played for the Seahawks, Bengals, Lions and Cowboys during his 14-year career.

