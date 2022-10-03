Rashaad Penny Powers Seattle Seahawks to 48-45 Win at Lions: Live In-Game Blog

The Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions clash for their 17th all-time meeting on Sunday at Ford Field, as both teams aimed for bounce-back wins after dropping to 1-2 in Week 3.

And Seattle got it done with an offensive explosion, a 48-45 win in which QB Geno Smith set records, DK Metcalf took a bathroom break, the defense still needs work ...

And the efforts of Rashaad Penny and the running game deserve mention.

Penny in the win totaled 17 carries for 151 yards and two TDs ...

The breakdown of what unfolded, in real time ...

Seattle leads the all-time series 11-5, which includes a 26-6 postseason win in 2017. The Seahawks won the most recent meeting last season 51-29.

The Seahawks are coming off a tough 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, which saw the defense allow Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson to rumble with 17 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown.

But luckily for coach Pete Carroll's unit, the Lions will be undermanned on Sunday.

Detroit, who come into Week 4 after a 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, are severely banged up on offense. Lions coach Dan Campbell will be without star running back D'Andre Swift, star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and receiver DJ Chark.

Seattle's defense has allowed the eighth-most yards per game this season (397.3) and will have a prime chance to get a pick-me-up game against a Detroit team that will have to find ways to create offense.

The Seahawks will receive the opening kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

The Seahawks put together an impressive opening drive that saw quarterback Geno Smith scramble for 17 yards on third down.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Smith found tight end Will Dissly for a 17-yard touchdown to cap an 11-play, 75-yard drive. It was Dissly's third catch of the drive.

Seahawks 7, Lions 0

change of possession

After a Week 3 to forget, the Seattle defense came out and forced a three-and-out on the Lions' opening drive.

FUMBLE SEAHAWKS: But Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett muffed the punt and Detroit recovered at the Seattle 32-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN LIONS: Detroit took immediate advantage of the turnover, as Goff found tight end TJ Hockenson for a 32-yard touchdown. The Lions missed the extra point.

Seahawks 7, Lions 6

change of possession

Smith found receiver DK Metcalf for back-to-back catches of 23 and 21 yards, respectively.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: After getting Seattle down in the red zone with two long completions, Smith finished things off on his own with an eight-yard touchdown run up the middle.

Seahawks 14, Lions 6

change of possession

The Lions seemed like they'd be headed for a three-and-out, but Campbell elected to go with a fake punt as Detroit receiver Quintez Cephus for a seven-yard gain.

END OF FIRST: Seahawks 14, Lions 6

After the fake punt, the Lions put together eight more plays on the drive, as kicker Dominik Eberle nailed a 49-yard field goal after missing an earlier extra point.

Seahawks 14, Lions 9

change of possession

The Seahawks had their next drive stalled by a holding call on rookie running back Ken Walker, but were still in position for a field goal.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: Seattle kicker Jason Myers nailed a 56-yard field goal to extend the Seahawks' lead.

Seahawks 17, Lions 9

change of possession

FUMBLE LIONS: Detroit receiver Kalif Raymond caught a 21-yard pass, but Seattle rookie cornerback Coby Bryant forced a fumble that the Seahawks recovered.

change of possession

The Seahawks began the next drive with a long catch-and-run of 54 yards by Metcalf.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Right after the big gain, Smith found tight end Noah Fant for a two-yard touchdown.

Seahawks 24, Lions 9

change of possession

The Lions were shooting themselves in the foot with penalties, but Goff found receiver Tom Kennedy for a 22-yard gain on second-and-long.

TOUCHDOWN LIONS: The Lions used up the rest of the five minutes remaining in the half and capped things off in the final seconds of the half, as running back Jamaal Williams rushed in from one-yard out. Detroit missed another extra point.

HALFTIME: Seahawks 24, Lions 15

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen continues his sensational season, as he picks off Goff on the first play of the third quarter for a 40-yard pick-six. It's the rookie's second pick in two weeks.

Seahawks 31, Lions 15

change of possession

The Lions punted on the next possession after gaining just four yards on six plays.

change of possession

The Seahawks put together a six-play, 57-yard drive., but Myers missed a 39-yard field goal.

change of possession

TOUCHDOWN LIONS: Detroit responded quickly, as Williams dashed down the sideline for a 51-yard touchdown. Goff ran it in for the two-point conversion to make it a one-score game.

Seahawks 31, Lions 23

change of possession

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: After a controversial call from the officials on a failed third-and-long try that would've forced Seattle to punt, the Seahawks got to re-play the down and were rewarded with a 36-yard touchdown by running back Rashaad Penny.

Seahawks 38, Lions 23

change of possession

The Lions came out on the next drive with an 81-yard catch-and-run by Hockenson to end the third quarter.

END OF THIRD: Seahawks 38, Lions 23

TOUCHDOWN LIONS: Another quick drive from the Lions after Hockenson's long gain ended with three-yard touchdown catch from receiver Josh Reynolds. Detroit converted on the two-point conversion on a catch by Hockenson.

Seahawks 38, Lions 31

change of possession

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: Seattle kept Detroit at bay with a 25-yard field goal by Myers after a 10-play, 68-yard drive.

Seahawks 41, Lions 31

change of possession

The Lions converted on the ensuing fourth down on the next drive, as Kennedy caught a 17-yard pass.

TOUCHDOWN LIONS: Hockenson continues his monster game with a four-yard touchdown catch, cutting the Seahawks lead to 41-38.

Seahawks 41, Lions 38

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Penny potentially iced the game with a 41-yard touchdown on third down to extend Seattle's lead to 48-38.

Seahawks 48, Lions 31

change of possession

And then another flurry before a Seattle team that never punted closed it out, 48-45.

Said coach Pete Carroll: “We’ve got a lot of work to do. As (defensive co-captain) Big Al Woods said, ‘Grateful for the offense today. They came through and helped us win the game.’”

