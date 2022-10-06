Skip to main content

'Knock Them on Their Ass!' Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Explains 'Mind Games'

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf isn't shying away from using his impressive physical frame to gain a significant edge over smaller defenders.

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf finally caught his groove during Sunday's thrilling 48-45 road win over the Detroit Lions. 

He totaled seven catches (on 10 targets) for 149 yards, the fourth-highest receiving yardage total of his four-year career and the third-highest for him in the regular season.

But when it comes to intimidating opposing cornerbacks, it's not necessarily his downfield threat that he uses as a way to gain a mental advantage. Metcalf admitted Wednesday that the run-block situation allows him to play "mind games" with the defender across from him. 

"I just like physically trying to dominate somebody," Metcalf said. "I think it scares a corner when I come out there and try to pancake them like an offensive lineman. So it's just like a mind game that I play with them."

Metcalf says he loves when run plays are called, as it gives him a chance to use his massive 6-4, 235-pound frame to out-muscle corners that are typically smaller than him when blocking for running backs like Rashaad Penny or Ken Walker. 

Safe to say he got ample opportunities to do just that against the Lions, as Seattle rushed 33 times for 235 yards and three touchdowns.

Just more of a chance for Metcalf to "knock them on their ass."

"When I come off the ball on run plays and pass plays, they don't know if it's a run or pass and you know if it's a pass play, I can run up to him give him a move and go right past him," Metcalf said. "But if it's a run play, I can go up to him and just throw my helmet into their helmet and try to knock them on their ass."

The Seahawks will need this type of physical mentality against a New Orleans Saints team (1-3) that is hungry and motivated after a heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London last week. 

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. P.T. inside Caesars Superdome.

