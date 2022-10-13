Big Play DK: Metcalf Remains Seahawks Most Explosive Offensive Weapon

Having scored 103 points over the past three games, one might expect the Seattle Seahawks to be riding a three-game win streak.

Unfortunately, the team has surrendered 111 points in that same span, yielding merely a 1-2 record.

Though quarterback Geno Smith has largely exceeded expectations thus far in 2022, he will be without one of his most reliable complementary pieces in running back Rashaad Penny, who suffered a season-ending fractured fibula in Sunday's 39-32 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

As such, Seattle will be relying heavily on the running prowess of rookie Kenneth Walker III and star wide receiver, DK Metcalf.

In spite of his slow start in 2022, Metcalf is still the team’s top option at the position. Through five games played, Metcalf has compiled 28 catches for 372 yards with two touchdowns. Over the past two weeks, Metcalf has returned to form as a big-play threat, recording five receptions of 20 yards or more and two of more than 40 yards.

On Sunday, the Ole Miss product was responsible for five receptions on eight targets for 88 yards, including a 50-yard scoring connection with quarterback Geno Smith. Though Metcalf compiled the majority of his receiving yards on his touchdown reception midway through the first quarter, his final total did not tell the full tale of just how much of an impact he had on Seattle’s scoring attack against the Saints. He also appeared to have a 32-yard score early in the second half. However, the score was nullified by a holding call.

While a lost fumble may have placed a bit of a blemish on an otherwise exemplary performance, Seattle should take solace in the fact that their top wideout appears to be back in the business of making life miserable for opposing defenses. With Penny’s absence likely to hinder their running game, the Seahawks will need Metcalf’s explosiveness in order to retain their prowess on offense.

Throughout his three-plus years with Seattle, Metcalf has become one of the NFL’s premier receivers. In addition to his impressive statistical resume, Metcalf has also set both NFL and team records. He holds the NFL record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game, earning 160 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Jan. 2020. He also set the Seahawks franchise records for most receiving yards in a rookie debut: (89 vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Sept 2019) and most yards in a season with 1,303 in 2020.

Although individual records of this type are often seen as a badge of honor, Metcalf and the Seahawks are interested in only one stat: contributing a plus-one in the win column. Without question, Seattle has the offense to make that a reality. On Monday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carrol reiterated the confidence he has in Seattle’s scoring unit.

“We have been scoring well. We’ve been scoring fast and have been explosive … I’m hoping that we keep making the plays and making the explosions that sets the field position in order and all that kind of stuff as we are going. It’s a pretty exciting part of our team.”

With Metcalf as their centerpiece, Seattle will attempt to return to the win column as they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 16 for a 1:05 p.m. PT kickoff at Lumen Field.

