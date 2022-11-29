Defensive Reinforcements: Seahawks Draft Two Elite Pass Rushers in Latest NFL Mock

If the season ended today the Seattle Seahawks would just miss out on the playoffs, as their 40-34 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders knocked them out of the NFC playoff picture for the time being.

However, even if the Seahawks do miss the playoffs, they are still likely guaranteed a top 10 pick in the 2023 draft thanks to their trade with the Denver Broncos for Russell Wilson.

For a team looking to rebuild around a young core, two picks in the first round is a great way to do so.

One area the Seahawks are likely to address in the upcoming draft is the defense, especially getting after the quarterback. Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports agrees with this sentiment, as he has Seattle drafting two more potential franchise cornerstones on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 5: Jalen Carter (Georgia DL) Carter, who was arguably the best defender on a '21 Georgia D that had five first-round picks, would fill a huge void in Seattle, where the defense has struggled getting after the quarterback. Round 1 - Pick 20: Jared Verse (Florida State EDGE) Verse, an Albany transfer, has been electric in '22, even when overcoming a knee injury. At full health, he's a real problem, and the Seahawks, for as good as they have been on offense, have struggled to pressure the quarterback.

Through 11 games the Seahawks rank 15th in total sacks with only 28, struggling at times to get the quarterback consistently.

Carter, while only recording two sacks, has also forced two fumbles and has wreaked havoc along the line which makes life easier for his teammates. As for Verse, he recorded 7.5 sacks and would be the perfect complement to Carter.

If the Seahawks add Carter and Verse to a defense that already features young talent such as cornerback Tariq Woolen and linebacker Jordyn Brooks then the rebuild will only be further expedited.

They've shown they can compete this season, and are seemingly a few defensie pieces away from taking that next step.

Whether or not the duo of Carter and Verse are those two pieces is yet to be seen, but they would undoubtedly bring Seattle that much closer.

