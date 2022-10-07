Seahawks vs. Saints GAMEDAY Preview: Will Explosive Seattle Offense Punt?

A team coming off a double-doink loss meets one coming off a historic win in which it didn't punt.

The Seattle Seahawks travel to face the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 5 action on Sunday from Caesars Superdome. Quarterback Geno Smith and the Seahawks look to keep their fiery offensive momentum alive against a Saints team fresh off a heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Smith made history in another efficient victory - a 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Seattle produced more than 500 yards of offense and didn't punt for this first time in its 46-year history.

Smith finished 23 of 30 with 320 yards and a pair of touchdowns to tight ends Will Dissly and Noah Fant. The QB also torched Detroit's defense with his underrated mobility, rushing seven times for 49 yards and scoring an eight-yard touchdown on a designed QB draw in the red zone.

Smith's 77.3 percent completion rate through four games stands as the highest mark in NFL history for passers with at least 125 attempts.

While Smith is avoiding risks and making plays, his defense has had a hard time slowing down opposing running games and is susceptible to allowing big plays. Seattle has given up the most yards per passing attempt in the entire NFL over the first four weeks at a 8.7 yards per.

The Seahawks could be faced with a tough test vs. quarterback Jameis Winston, running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas. However, all three of those playmakers missed Week 4 and their status is up in the air for Week 5.

INJURY UPDATE: Linebacker Darryl Johnson will be out for extended time with a substantial foot injury.

RECORDS: Seattle Seahawks (2-2) at New Orleans Saints (1-3)

ODDS: Seattle is 5.5-point underdogs vs. the Saints.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. PT

LOCATION: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)

TV/RADIO: FOX, Seattle Sports 710AM • KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

THE FINAL WORD: "We have to get better at our stuff, we have to get more consistent because what's happening is that the explosive plays are affecting drives as they always do," Coach Pete Carroll said. "If you have an explosive play, the odds of scoring goes way up. That's the big concern right now.

