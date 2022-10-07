Skip to main content

Seahawks vs. Saints GAMEDAY Preview: Will Explosive Seattle Offense Punt?

Surprising quarterback Geno Smith and the Seahawks look to keep their fiery offensive momentum going.

A team coming off a double-doink loss meets one coming off a historic win in which it didn't punt.

The Seattle Seahawks travel to face the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 5 action on Sunday from Caesars Superdome. Quarterback Geno Smith and the Seahawks look to keep their fiery offensive momentum alive against a Saints team fresh off a heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Smith made history in another efficient victory - a 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Seattle produced more than 500 yards of offense and didn't punt for this first time in its 46-year history.

Smith finished 23 of 30 with 320 yards and a pair of touchdowns to tight ends Will Dissly and Noah Fant. The QB also torched Detroit's defense with his underrated mobility, rushing seven times for 49 yards and scoring an eight-yard touchdown on a designed QB draw in the red zone.

Smith's 77.3 percent completion rate through four games stands as the highest mark in NFL history for passers with at least 125 attempts.

While Smith is avoiding risks and making plays, his defense has had a hard time slowing down opposing running games and is susceptible to allowing big plays. Seattle has given up the most yards per passing attempt in the entire NFL over the first four weeks at a 8.7 yards per.

The Seahawks could be faced with a tough test vs. quarterback Jameis Winston, running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas. However, all three of those playmakers missed Week 4 and their status is up in the air for Week 5. 

INJURY UPDATE: Linebacker Darryl Johnson will be out for extended time with a substantial foot injury.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

RECORDS: Seattle Seahawks (2-2) at New Orleans Saints (1-3)

ODDS: Seattle is 5.5-point underdogs vs. the Saints.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. PT

LOCATION: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)

TV/RADIO: FOX, Seattle Sports 710AM • KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

THE FINAL WORD: "We have to get better at our stuff, we have to get more consistent because what's happening is that the explosive plays are affecting drives as they always do," Coach Pete Carroll said. "If you have an explosive play, the odds of scoring goes way up. That's the big concern right now.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_19167912
Seahawks News

Impressing Early, Noah Fant's Impact Goes Beyond Numbers For Seahawks

By Corbin K. Smith
geno smith
Seahawks News

Seahawks vs. Saints Week 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
USATSI_19167287
Seahawks News

Seahawks Pete Carroll Gives 'Big Credit' To Rookie Offensive Tackles

By Logan Macdonald
dk metcalf
Seahawks News

'Knock Them on Their Ass!' Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Explains 'Mind Games'

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_17028562
Seahawks News

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Ready For 'Exciting Matchup' vs. Saints CB Marshon Lattimore

By Connor Zimmerlee
Seattle Seahawks tackle Greg Eiland (75, left) and offensive tackle Charles Cross (67, right) participate in a drill during minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field.
Seahawks News

Seahawks Host Three Free Agent OL, Workout Two

By Matt Galatzan
9F2B7342-8550-40B3-9842-87B9348587C5
Seahawks News

Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt

By All Seahawks Staff
USATSI_19166557
Seahawks News

Seahawks Struggles: No Jamal Adams; How Does Seattle Adapt?

By Corbin K. Smith