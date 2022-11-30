Aside from the usual ground-and-pound mentality, ducking and dodging is often an impactful way for NFL running backs to maximize each carry.

But in a philosophical sense, don't expect Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III to participate in any ducking or dodging anytime soon. Just ask Seattle coach Pete Carroll, who spoke colorfully about the incredible maturity Walker III has shown this season, including after a frustrating performance on the ground in Sunday's 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field.

"He's not gonna try and duck and dodge anything, he's gonna take it straight on," Carroll said. "He won't back away."

Walker managed to finish with two crucial rushing touchdowns, but mustered just 14 carries for 26 yards. This came two weeks after he had just 10 carries for 17 yards in a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich.

But the potential Offensive Rookie of the Year has continued to impress Carroll with his accountability when things don't always work out, showing that he could already be years ahead of most rookies.

"He's a really squared-away guy, he's really team-oriented," Carroll said. "He holds himself accountable, there's an illustration of that (maturity) ... It's gonna accelerate the process."

The Seahawks drafted Walker III with the intention that he'd eventually turn into a franchise-level running back, but it's hard to imagine anyone predicted he'd turn into one of the league's most productive running backs off the bat.

With nine rushing touchdowns, Walker III is tied for the fourth-most in the league despite not becoming a full-time starter until Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5.

Thrown into the fire early, he responded with resounding success. And despite the recent slump, don't expect this response to dwindle down anytime soon.



"He's not gonna be ducking and dodging the issues, he's gonna be going right at it" Carroll said.



The Seahawks (6-5) visit the battered Los Angeles Rams (3-8) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday for kickoff at 1:05 p.m. PT.



