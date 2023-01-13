Seahawks Make Trio of Roster Moves Before Wild Card Rematch vs. 49ers

With wild card weekend approaching, Cade Johnson and Alexander Johnson will suit up as practice squad elevations for a second straight week, while a veteran running back returns to the active roster.

Hitting the road to face the 49ers in the wild card round, the Seahawks announced three roster moves ahead of Saturday's playoff rematch at Levis Stadium.

Returning to the active roster after being waived and re-signed to the practice squad last month, Seattle signed running back Tony Jones Jr. and waived defensive tackle Isaiah Mack in a corresponding transaction. With inclement weather expected in Santa Clara, including heavy rain, the team looks to be prioritizing backfield depth gearing up for a game that could feature a ton of running for both teams.

Dressing in four games for the Seahawks earlier this year, Jones rushed eight times for 16 yards and caught three passes for 18 yards as a receiver. The former Notre Dame standout also contributed on special teams, registering a tackle while logging 22 snaps on kickoff and punt units.

Claimed off waivers from the Ravens last month, Mack did not appear in a game for the Seahawks and was a healthy scratch each of the previous two weeks with a healthy Al Woods returning to action.

Along with Jones returning to the 53-man roster in place of Mack, Seattle elevated receiver Cade Johnson and linebacker Alexander Johnson from the practice squad for a second straight week.

In his second season out of South Dakota State, Cade Johnson recorded his first two NFL catches against the Rams in Week 18. Both receptions picked up first downs and moved the chains to extend a pair of drives and he will likely see significant playing time out of the slot again with veterans Marquise Goodwin and Dee Eskridge still on injured reserve.

As for Alexander Johnson, the fifth-year linebacker made his Seahawks debut against the Rams after spending the entire season on the practice squad. Rotating into the lineup with Tanner Muse as a replacement for injured starter Jordyn Brooks, he recorded three tackles and a quarterback pressure on 16 defensive snaps while also logging 17 special teams snaps.

