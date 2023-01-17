Five Ways Seahawks Can Close Gap With 49ers in Offseason

Believing they are just getting started after a surprise playoff berth, the Seattle Seahawks need another strong offseason to position themselves to contend against the NFC's best teams. What should be the recipe for gaining ground on the 49ers and the NFL's elite?

By all accounts, the Seattle Seahawks exceeded any reasonable expectations in 2022, silencing critics by earning a wild card berth and producing a winning record in an anticipated rebuilding year.

But while coach Pete Carroll has plenty of reasons to be ecstatic about Seattle's future after beating the odds to make the postseason this season, a brutal fourth quarter in Saturday's 41-23 wild card loss to San Francisco showed just how far the team still has to go before it can be taken seriously as a Super Bowl contender. Talent wins out in the NFL most of the time, especially in the playoffs, and they simply didn't have the horses to beat one of the league's premier teams.

The good news? With an abundance of resources to improve their roster, including a top-five pick courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade and four total selections in the first two rounds, the Seahawks have the assets at their disposal to quickly make up ground on the 49ers in the NFC West and the rest of the NFL's elite by building around quarterback Geno Smith.

What should Seattle's greatest priorities be heading into a critical offseason for the franchise? Here's a six-step plan for general manager John Schneider and Carroll to follow over the next four months to bridge the gap and take a difficult next step forward in pursuit of a second Lombardi Trophy.

1. Land a disruptive difference maker at defensive tackle and/or an alpha edge rusher.

Looking at the teams still competing in the playoffs in the NFC, there isn't a single one that doesn't have at least one dominant defensive tackle. While Nick Bosa understandably draws most of the attention, Arik Armstead remains a crucial cog in San Francisco's well-oiled defensive machine. The New York Giants have Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams, Philadelphia has Javon Hargrave, former All Pros Fletcher Cox and Ndamukong Suh, and rookie Jordan Davis, and even Dallas has an ascending pass rushing talent in Osa Odighizuwa. While Seattle has some quality pieces in the interior such as Shelby Harris, the team lacks the bona fide interior game wrecker necessary for consistent defensive success in today's NFL.

Luckily, with the Seahawks holding the No. 5 overall selection in April's draft, they have the ammunition to finally land a blue chip talent at defensive tackle. While the Broncos closing out the season with a win over the Chargers may have cost them a shot at Georgia star Jalen Carter, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud declaring for the draft may still keep them in the mix to land the prototypical troublemaking 3-4 defender. Even if Carter gets snagged before they are on the clock, Clemson's Bryan Bresee has been receiving top 10 buzz and while his skill set may not be best-suited for a 3-4 scheme, the former No. 1 recruit possesses elite athletic tools that could make him a nightmare for opponents to block at the next level. Drafting either one of those players would be a home run and instantly add star power to the defensive line.

Away from defensive tackle, Seattle could also use an elite edge rushing talent across from Uchenna Nwosu, who took a star turn in his first season with the organization. The 2023 draft class features plenty of talent at the position, starting with Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, who can beat opposing blockers with speed, quickness, power, and plus-hand technique. Like Carter, he may be long gone by the time the Seahawks are on the clock, but Clemson's Myles Murphy and Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson offer tantalizing upside in their own right as Top 10-caliber talents. There's better depth at the position too with several other players such as Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey and Georgia's Nolan Smith potentially being first round prospects who could be available with Seattle's native first round pick at No. 20 overall.

Free agency could also be an avenue for Seattle to upgrade both positions, though cost may be prohibitive. Among the players who could be available at defensive tackle, Cox and Hargrave are both scheduled to be free agents and it would be a surprise if at least one doesn't get a chance to test the market, while Commanders standout Da'Ron Payne is a name worth watching if he doesn't strike a long-term deal. Off the edge, Yannick Ngakoue and Lorenzo Carter stand out as two younger options who may be worth pursuing at the right price, though the team may be better off moving forward with Darrell Taylor and Boye Mafe hoping the two youngsters take a big leap in 2023.

2. Continue rebuilding the offensive line with emphasis shifting to the interior.

Making history in the process, the Seahawks drafted a pair of tackles in Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas with two of their first four selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, instantly throwing them into the starting lineup as just the third duo of rookie tackles to start in Week 1 since 1970. While both players endured their first-year lumps along the way and gave up a combined 16 sacks, they enjoyed largely successful rookie campaigns protecting Smith and gradually improving as run blockers as the season progressed. Both players should only be scratching the surface of their potential, giving the franchise book ends potentially for the next decade.

After another somewhat disappointing season, the Seahawks may be ready to move on from Gabe Jackson and replace him with a younger option at right guard. © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

While Seattle looks set at tackle for the foreseeable future, however, questions persist in the interior. At left guard, Damien Lewis earned the 10th best overall grade from Pro Football Focus at the position and entering the final year of his rookie deal, his spot should be safe for the time being as he tries to earn a second contract. But veteran right guard Gabe Jackson allowed 34 pressures on just 433 pass blocking snaps for a 95.6 efficiency rating, the fourth-worst in the NFL among qualified players. With a cap hit of $11.2 million next season, he stands out as a top cap casualty candidate. Center Austin Blythe finished in the middle of the pack in pass protection and brought stability to the group with his knowledge of Shane Waldron's scheme, but his inability to create push in the run game created a major problem for the Seahawks offense and pursuing an upgrade would make sense with him heading to free agency.

Though free agency could be an alternative for Seattle to explore if Jackson is released and/or Blythe walks in free agency, much like with the defensive line, the draft could provide better options on affordable rookie deals. Several quality prospects should be available in the middle rounds, including Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz, USC guard Andrew Vorhees, Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran, and Florida guard O'Cyrus Torrence. Investing in one or two of those players would give the team additional building blocks in the trenches to keep Smith upright in the rugged NFC West while also being cheaper than previous starters with greater upside.

3. Shore up linebacker talent and depth with short term and long term goals in mind.

In the aftermath of releasing perennial All-Pro Bobby Wagner last spring, linebacker instantly became a position of concern, at least from a depth perspective. Seattle broke training camp with Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton as starters, which was a better situation that some teams. However, Tanner Muse and veteran Nick Bellore were the primary backups with Jon Rhattigan still recovering from ACL surgery, leaving the team with few options if injuries struck.

Though Pete Carroll is hoping for Jordyn Brooks to be ready for the start of the 2023 season, he's in a "race against time" recovering from a torn ACL. © Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY

Unfortunately, losing Brooks to a torn ACL at the tail end of the season pushes the position even higher up the needs checklist for the Seahawks. Set to undergo surgery to repair the knee this week, it's possible the former first round pick won't be ready to play again until midway through the 2023 season, creating a massive hole in the middle of the defense. With Barton set to become an unrestricted free agent and Muse a restricted free agent in March, re-signing both of them may jump up the priority list for Schneider, while drafting a player at the position fairly early now seems like a necessity, if not guaranteed.