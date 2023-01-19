Seahawks Throwback, 9 Years Ago Today: 'I'm the Best Corner in the Game!'

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman made sure the whole world knew that ... "When you try me with a sorry receiver like Crabtree, that's the result you gonna get! Don't you ever talk about me!"

Seattle Seahawks fans are still coping with the team's second-half collapse from Saturday's 41-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card. The Seahawks led 17-16 headed into halftime after a furious rally in the second quarter, but were ultimately pummeled by the Niners in what quickly turned into a blowout.

But the 12s can feel solace knowing that Seattle gave the Niners one of their more painful losses in recent postseason memory after beating San Francisco 23-17 in the NFC Championship on Jan. 19, 2014.

And as a result, former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman gave one of the most famous post-game interviews in NFL history.

After Sherman helped clinch a trip to the Super Bowl by deflecting a pass intended for receiver Michael Crabtree in the end zone that fell into the hands of Seahawks linebacker Malcom Smith - who would go on to win Super Bowl MVP two weeks later - the self-proclaimed "best corner in the game" made sure the rest of the world knew.

"Well I'm the best corner in the game," Sherman yelled. "When you try me with a sorry receiver like Crabtree, that's the result you gonna get! Don't you ever talk about me!"



"Who was talking about you?" FOX sideline report Erin Andrews asked.

"Crabtree!" Sherman said. "Don't you open your mouth about the best, or I'm gonna shut it for you real quick. LOB!"

Crabtree finished that game with four catches for 52 yards, and nearly ended up being the hero in what was a defensive slugfest between two heated rivals.

Sherman backed up his fiery talk, as the Seahawks shut down Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl two weeks later en route to a 43-8 win and the first title in franchise history.

