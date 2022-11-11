Despite holding a 6-3 record and first place in the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks enter their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday considered the underdogs by some - indeed, the oddsmakers say it is so.

Why, you might ask, are the Seahawks an underdog against a Buccaneers team that has struggled mightily at times?

The answer to that question is quite simple, really. When your quarterback is Tom Brady, you will likely be given the benefit of the doubt. After all, Brady is coming off a game in which he led a vintage Brady-esque game-winning drive against the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady will always present a challenge defensively, and while linebacker Jordyn Brooks is excited for the opportunity to face him he's making sure he doesn't treat it unlike any other game.

“No, it’s just another game," Brooks said. "I’m excited to play against him though, but it’s just another game, and we have to treat it like another game.”

As for actually stopping Brady and the Buccaneers offense, well, that will be easier said than done. However, Brooks believes the Seahawks defense has a good plan to slow down Tampa Bay.

“You just have to play your game," Brooks said. "Rely on the pass rush to get there, get home, get them flushing, and get sticky on routes, so he can’t get it out fast. So, rush and coverage have to work well together for us to get an impact on (No.) 12."

No matter how sluggish the Buccaneers have looked up until this point, counting them as down and out would be foolish. Brady showed he still has it against the Rams, and if anyone can drag a team to a win, it's him.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.