Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett On Pace For Career-Highs With QB Geno Smith Under Center

When the Seattle Seahawks traded away Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this past offseason, the passing game was expected to take a step back.

Things couldn't have gone any less than expected, as Geno Smith is outperforming Wilson as Seattle's new signal caller, while the receivers are flourishing.

Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett is on pace for a career-high in receiving yards (1,199), while also on pace for his second-best single-season reception mark (96). Lockett has been magnificent this season for Seattle while showing no signs of slowing down at age 30.

In Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, Lockett exploded with his first two touchdowns of the season. Following the 39-32 Seattle loss, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll praised the wideout's performance.

"Exquisite football," said Carroll. "We've seen him do this so many times over the years. He had a huge game against the Cardinals, a couple of years ago, maybe last year, just making those phenomenal back-of-the-end-zone catches in traffic and trouble and all that. He is just a tremendous football player. He just continues to show it. He had a phenomenal day."

Lockett has also been putting on a route running clinic this season, separating from defensive backs better than anybody in the league.

His hands aren't fading either, as Lockett has posted the third-highest catch rate of his career this season thus far.

Unfortunately for Seattle, the veteran wideout is now seemingly battling injury issues, being listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Nonetheless, Lockett is enjoying career highs at 30 years old with Smith throwing him the football while showing no signs of father time knocking on the door.

