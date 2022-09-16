Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 2: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Seattle Seahawks travel south for their first divisional test against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Seattle will be without safety Jamal Adams, who is out for the rest of the season with a torn quadriceps tendon, suffered in last week's win over Denver, meaning it's "next man up" time in Seattle as Josh Jones will replace Adams.

The struggling Trey Lance remains in at quarterback for the 49ers. Lance started the season opener for San Francisco last week, suffering through a quarterback rating of just 50.3 while completing just 13 of his 28 passes for 164 yards and one interception in the 19-10 loss in Chicago.

The 49ers will be without running back Elijah Mitchell and tight end George Kittle most likely won't play after suffering a groin injury against Chicago and missing practice this week.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith led the Seahawks to a 17-16 win last week over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, out-dueling his former teammate under center.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll commented on Smith after leading the Seahawks to victory in Week 1, "I'm saying it and I don't care if anybody believes this, he is the best he has ever been," Carroll said. "Because of the four years of being in the system and being loved up and taken care of and looked after, and he did his part in reverse to always be there for us."

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith is fresh off an efficient performance, leading the Seahawks to a stunning 17-16 win over Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos. Smith's challenge this week is to avoid a letdown loss after Monday night's emotional win ... With one less day to prepare.

WHAT: Seattle Seahawks (0-0) vs. San Francisco 49ers (0-1)

WHERE: Levis Stadium, Santa Clara, California (68,500)

WHEN: Sunday, September 19, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: ESPN / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: Seattle Sports 710AM | KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

SPREAD: Seattle Seahawks +7.5

TOTAL: 41 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Seattle Seahawks -450, San Francisco 49ers +350

