SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Seeking Backfield Depth, Seahawks Pursuing Isaiah Crowell

Corbin Smith

With Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny rehabbing injuries, the Seahawks appear to be closing in on a backfield insurance option.

According to Ian Furness of Sports Radio KJR, Seattle has been in contract discussions with veteran running back Isaiah Crowell. A deal hasn't been announced yet, but the two sides could agree to terms before Wednesday's official start of free agency.

Once a prized five-star recruit, Crowell was kicked off Georgia's football team in June 2012 due to an arrest for possessing a firearm in a school zone. He quickly landed at FCS-level Alabama State, where he earned First-Team SWAC recognition over the next two seasons before declaring for the 2014 NFL Draft.

Due to his past off-field issues, Crowell went undrafted, eventually signing with the Browns. He appeared in all 16 games as a rookie, rushing for 607 yards and eight touchdowns in a reserve role.

Two years later, Crowell became a full-time starter, posting career-bests in rushing yards (952) and receptions (40). He followed up with another steady, yet unspectacular 2017 campaign rushing for 853 yards and catching 28 passes out of the backfield.

Hitting free agency for the first time, Crowell signed a three-year deal with the Jets, but lasted just one season with the team. After Le'Veon Bell signed a lucrative contract last March, he became expendable and was released.

After signing a one-year deal with the Raiders, Crowell suffered a torn Achilles tendon during an offseason workout. He underwent surgery and missed the entire season.

Coming off a significant injury of his own, the 27-year old Crowell should be available for a veteran's minimum contract. Offering past starting experience, the 225-pound back would be a quality hedge for the Seahawks while Penny rehabs a torn ACL that may cost him the start of the 2019 season.

Signing Crowell also wouldn't deter Seattle from drafting a back in April, as general manager John Schneider will have eight draft choices at his disposal to potentially add another player to the mix.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

First exclusive rights free agent to be retained by Seattle.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Express Interest in Ravens Pro Bowler Matt Judon

Desperate for pass rushing help, Seattle has inquired about the availability of Judon, who could be a viable option if Jadeveon Clowney signs with another team in free agency.

Corbin Smith

Luke Willson Reportedly Returning to Seahawks

Though the team hasn't confirmed, the popular Willson looks poised to return for a seventh season with the Seahawks and join a suddenly loaded tight end group.

Corbin Smith

Former Seahawk George Fant Signs Multi-Year Deal with Jets

After playing four seasons in Seattle, Fant couldn't pass up on the opportunity to start at left tackle and will head to New York on a three-year deal.

Corbin Smith

by

Dillon88

Seahawks Facing Sinking Odds for Re-Signing Jadeveon Clowney

As other top pass rushers receive franchise tags and lucrative multi-year contracts, the price to retain Clowney only continues to rise, diminishing Seattle's chances of keeping him for 2020 and beyond.

Corbin Smith

by

drewdawg11

Seahawks Tender Joey Hunt, Branden Jackson

Capping off a busy first day of free agency, Seattle placed tenders on restricted free agents Joey Hunt and Branden Jackson, likely keeping them with the team in 2020.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Lock Up Jarran Reed with Two-Year Deal

Coming off a tough season hindered by a suspension, Reed will look to rediscover his dominant 2018 form and rebuild value for another run at free agency in 2022.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister Receives Second-Round Tender

After finishing third on the Seahawks in receiving yards last year, the team wasn't about to let Hollister walk as a free agent and will pay him north of $3 million for 2020.

Corbin Smith

Analysis: Final Predictions for Seahawks 10 Offensive Free Agents

Free agency in the NFL kicks off this week. Which offensive unrestricted free agents will be back in Seattle next season and which ones will depart?

Corbin Smith

by

mikeymo46425

Seahawks Place Original Round Tender on WR David Moore

Seattle has been quiet during the first day of free agency, but the organization did make a move to retain one of its own players by placing a tender on Moore, who is a restricted free agent.

Corbin Smith