Seeking Backfield Depth, Seahawks Pursuing Isaiah Crowell

With Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny rehabbing injuries, the Seahawks appear to be closing in on a backfield insurance option.

According to Ian Furness of Sports Radio KJR, Seattle has been in contract discussions with veteran running back Isaiah Crowell. A deal hasn't been announced yet, but the two sides could agree to terms before Wednesday's official start of free agency.

Once a prized five-star recruit, Crowell was kicked off Georgia's football team in June 2012 due to an arrest for possessing a firearm in a school zone. He quickly landed at FCS-level Alabama State, where he earned First-Team SWAC recognition over the next two seasons before declaring for the 2014 NFL Draft.

Due to his past off-field issues, Crowell went undrafted, eventually signing with the Browns. He appeared in all 16 games as a rookie, rushing for 607 yards and eight touchdowns in a reserve role.

Two years later, Crowell became a full-time starter, posting career-bests in rushing yards (952) and receptions (40). He followed up with another steady, yet unspectacular 2017 campaign rushing for 853 yards and catching 28 passes out of the backfield.

Hitting free agency for the first time, Crowell signed a three-year deal with the Jets, but lasted just one season with the team. After Le'Veon Bell signed a lucrative contract last March, he became expendable and was released.

After signing a one-year deal with the Raiders, Crowell suffered a torn Achilles tendon during an offseason workout. He underwent surgery and missed the entire season.

Coming off a significant injury of his own, the 27-year old Crowell should be available for a veteran's minimum contract. Offering past starting experience, the 225-pound back would be a quality hedge for the Seahawks while Penny rehabs a torn ACL that may cost him the start of the 2019 season.

Signing Crowell also wouldn't deter Seattle from drafting a back in April, as general manager John Schneider will have eight draft choices at his disposal to potentially add another player to the mix.