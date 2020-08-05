SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

'Something Special' Brewing for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf in Second Season

Thomas Hall10

After being selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, receiver DK Metcalf faced high expectations as a rookie and needed to immediately develop into a reliable target in his first season in the league.

With two-time Pro Bowler Doug Baldwin retiring in May due to injuries, Seattle's offense hoped Metcalf would emerge as a quality option behind teammate Tyler Lockett right away. Luckily for Seattle, the 6-foot-4 receiver did exactly that, as he quickly formed a lethal connection with quarterback Russell Wilson.

Considering the Ole Miss standout’s career nearly ended following his neck surgery in 2018, no one was happier to witness his success on the field than his head coach. Looking back at his rookie season, Pete Carroll expressed his excitement about the towering receiver's future and discussed how important it was for him to prove that he belongs in this league.

“What a great kid, I’m so fired up for him,” Carroll explained. “He had so much to prove in his first year because he’s a great competitor and he had a chip on his shoulder. It was huge and he wanted to prove that he belonged and that he could be a star and he did everything he could in his first year.”

Despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic brought this spring, Metcalf still found a way to have an "phenomenal offseason” and was able to further work on his craft during his downtime. Additionally, Carroll also revealed the 22-year old even spent a month working with Wilson this summer as well.

While the former second-round pick is a rare athlete for the position, Carroll believes Metcalf's mental toughness is one of his best attributes and it will help him grow on and off the field throughout his career. With just one year under his belt, the Seahawks are very pleased to see the young receiver isn’t letting any obstacles keep him from achieving his goals.

“What gives him a chance to be a really exciting player is his mentality. He knows exactly who he is, he knows where he’s come from, he knows what it’s all about,” Carroll mentioned. “He’s not going to let anybody get in the way of him being all he can be and that’s all we could ever ask for.”

Heading into his sophomore campaign, Metcalf still has some holes in his game needing to be improved upon. After fumbling three times and dropping seven passes in 2019, doing a better job of securing the football during and after the catch will be a top priority for him moving forward.

Along with improving his ball handling, Metcalf could also benefit from producing more consistently, as he caught two passes or fewer in five of his 16 regular season games. With that said, he was able to end his season on a high note by catching 11 of his 14 targets for 219 yards and a touchdown through two postseason contests, including setting an NFL rookie record with 160 yards in a Wild Card win over the Eagles.

Based on the success Metcalf enjoyed as a rookie, Carroll expects to utilize his emerging star even more this season and could position him all over the field. After finishing tied for the fifth-lowest average yards of cushion (4.9), according to Next-Gen-Stats.com, moving him to the slot occasionally could help generate more separation and lead to additional success in 2020.

“He’s really a bright football player, and he’s got flexibility, and he blocks, and he can rip down the field. We hope to just use him more than ever and fit him together in this team,” Carroll discussed. “He’s here to do something special now… he’s a beautiful part of this team and I can’t wait to see him go.”

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Corbin Smith
Corbin Smith

Editor

His workouts are legendary. If it carries over to the field... look out!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks 'Very Open' to Josh Gordon Reunion, Monitoring Antonio Brown's Status

As has been speculated for months, the Seahawks would have great interest in re-signing Gordon if his suspension is lifted. But for now, they have to play the waiting game as the receiver awaits a verdict on a possible reinstatement and Brown remains an option.

Corbin Smith

Pete Carroll: Jamal Adams Provides More Than All-Pro Talent to Seahawks Defense

While Adams' tenure with the Jets ended with the bridge between the player and organization burned beyond repair, coach Pete Carroll has no doubts his newest safety will fit in seamlessly in the Seahawks locker room.

Corbin Smith

COVID-19 Prevention Latest Championship Opportunity for Pete Carroll, Seahawks

Though Carroll called out national leadership for finding excuses when it came to handling to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Carroll couldn't have asked for a better first week of training camp with the Seahawks having zero positive tests.

Corbin Smith

Bobby Wagner hasn't missed shoulder day...

Corbin Smith

Following 'Incredible Offseason,' Seahawks TE Will Dissly Primed for Week 1 Return

Once again hitting his recovery out of the park thanks to his renowned work ethic, barring unforeseen setbacks, the Seahawks should have Dissly available for the season opener against the Falcons next month.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Set to Experiment with Three Safety Looks in Training Camp

With the arrival of All-Pro safety Jamal Adams via trade, Marquise Blair faces another roadblock to earning defensive playing time. But according to coach Pete Carroll, the Seahawks are excited to find ways to get the second-year defender involved.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Re-Sign Veteran DE Branden Jackson

Seattle released the fifth-year defender earlier this month, but Jackson will return on a more team-friendly one-year contract and once again compete for a roster spot.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Position Preview: Quarterbacks

There's no doubt who will be under center for Seattle on September 13 when the team opens the season in Atlanta, but could there still be a battle brewing for the backup quarterback job?

Corbin Smith

Sunday Rewind: Revisiting Seahawks Week 9 Victory Against Buccaneers

After fending off a late comeback effort against Atlanta, Seattle couldn't hold a seven-point advantage over Tampa Bay through the final seconds of regulation, forcing the game into overtime. Thankfully, a game-winning touchdown from Jacob Hollister led to an exciting finish in Week 9.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks 2020 Opponent Breakdown: Washington

Looking to move on from a turbulent offseason, the now-unnamed Washington Football Team will host the Seahawks in Week 15 with a young quarterback in Dwayne Haskins under center and a top-five pick in Chase Young ready to chase down Russell Wilson.

Corbin Smith