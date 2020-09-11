SI.com
Special Teams Coordinator Brian Schneider Leaves Seahawks Indefinitely

CorbinSmithNFL

When they travel to face the Falcons for their season opener on Sunday, the Seahawks will be without one of their top assistant coaches.

Wrapping up his Friday press conference, coach Pete Carroll told reporters in a surprise announcement that special teams coordinator Brian Schneider has left the team for personal reasons. Per a team source, the leave of absence is indefinite at this moment and no specifics were given for his sudden departure.

Schneider, 49, has been on Carroll's staff dating back to his final season on the sidelines at USC and has been running Seattle's special teams units since 2010. He also previously served as an assistant for the then-Oakland Raiders.

With Schneider leaving the team and no timetable for his return, Larry Izzo will resume the role of interim special teams coordinator. Now in his third season as an assistant with the Seahawks, he previously played 13 NFL seasons with three teams, earning Pro Bowl honors three times and winning three Super Bowl rings as a member of the Patriots.

