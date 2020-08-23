Sunday Rewind: Revisiting Seahawks Week 14 Blowout Defeat Against Rams

After extending their winning streak to five games, the Seahawks hit the road and were looking to continue their winning ways during their prime time matchup against the NFC West rival Rams.

Unfortunately for Seattle, they struggled to keep Los Angeles’ offense off the scoreboard, allowing 21 first-half points along with 455 total yards. To make matters worse, Russell Wilson and the offense didn’t provide much support to combat the poor defensive performance, as they were forced to punt five different times while also committing a pair of turnovers as well.

Let’s look back upon some of the critical moments that ultimately led to the Seahawks’ 28-12 defeat against the Rams during their second of two meetings on the season.

1. Already trailing 7-3, Robert Woods’ two-yard touchdown reception pushes Seattle’s deficit to 11 points.

Following kicker Jason Myers’ 39-yard field goal, the Seahawks controlled an early three-point lead midway through the first quarter. With the defense struggling to defend the passing game, the Rams’ offense was able to gain 75 yards in just eight plays, capping off their drive with a one-yard touchdown run from running back Malcolm Brown.

Regaining possession at their own 25-yard line, Seattle’s offense failed to respond with a score of their own, as they were forced to punt just three plays into their second drive of the quarter. Looking to find the end zone once again, Los Angeles’ offense took over at their own 15-yard line and the second drive was carried by receiver Robert Woods, who caught three passes for 28 yards along with his first touchdown of the season.

Needing to answer quickly, the offense gained 42 yards over the next four plays, positioning them at the Rams’ 33-yard line with nine minutes remaining before halftime. Four plays later, the Seahawks needed to gain one yard to avoid a turnover on downs but failed to convert, as cornerback Jalen Ramsey punched the ball out of receiver Malik Turner’s grasp.

2. Following a third-consecutive unsuccessful drive for Seattle’s offense, Los Angeles finds the end zone once again and extends the lead to 21-3.

Just three plays after Seattle’s first turnover of the contest, the defense stepped up and was able to force Los Angeles’ offense to punt for the first time, regaining possession with just under six minutes left in the second quarter. Starting at their own 20-yard line, quarterback Russell Wilson fumbled the ball to open the drive and was tackled for a seven-yard loss, which ultimately forced the offense to punt again three plays later.

Now with just over four minutes remaining, the Rams started at their own 28-yard line and it only took them two plays to surge into the Seahawks’ territory, as quarterback Jared Goff connected down the sideline with tight end Tyler Higbee for a 22-yard reception. Two plays later, the defense surrendered another big yardage passing play, this time a 21-yard reception from receiver Cooper Kupp.

Looking to cap off their drive by scoring seven points with less than a minute before halftime, Kupp was called upon once again and found himself wide open in the end zone for the score, handing his team an 18-point advantage and leaving just 51 seconds remaining on the clock. While Seattle’s offense was able to travel up to midfield in less than 30 seconds, their scoring opportunity came to an end after Wilson was sacked for the second time in the contest.

3. Still trailing by 12 points, Todd Gurley’s seven-yard touchdown run pushes Seattle’s deficit to 19 points early in the fourth quarter.

With the Rams controlling all the momentum coming into the second half, the Seahawks’ defense needed to step up and prevent their deficit from increasing any further. Despite a pair of interceptions from free safety Quandre Diggs, including his 55-yard pick six, the offense still couldn’t generate any success and was forced to punt three separate times in the third quarter.

Taking over at their own five-yard line, Los Angeles’ offense was looking to put the game out of reach by finding the end zone once again and draining plenty of time off the clock. Unfortunately for Seattle, the defense couldn’t contain Woods, allowing him to gain 49 yards in just three plays, advancing his team just seven yards shy of the goal line.

Failing to slow down the Rams’ offense, running back Todd Gurley ran past multiple defenders and stiff-armed cornerback Tre Flowers before finishing his seven-yard touchdown run, pushing the score to 28-9. While the offense was able to rally and score three points of their own, following Myers’ 34-yard field goal, their drive lasted far too long and only left seven minutes remaining in regulation.

4. Refusing to accept defeat, Russell Wilson attempted to strike fast but threw his fifth interception of the season and ended Seattle’s comeback hopes.

Despite the Seahawks trimming their deficit to 28-12, the Rams' offense was able to bleed two and a half minutes off the clock before being forced to punt, leaving just four and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter. Still, Wilson believed his team could mount a comeback and draw even before the end of regulation.

Starting at their own 18-yard line, the offense was forced to overcome a nine-yard sack and a fourth down conversion on back-to-back plays along with a pair of offensive holding penalties as well. Even with these factors, the six-time Pro Bowler was still able to lead his offense up to midfield with a minute and a half remaining.

Looking to score quickly, Wilson targeted his most reliable receiver, Tyler Lockett, but was picked off in the end zone by cornerback Troy Hill, which was the undersized signal caller’s fourth consecutive game with an interception. Following a trio of runs from Brown and a kneel down from Goff, Seattle was handed its third loss of the season.