Trent Brown Spurns Seahawks, Returns to Patriots

Seattle looked destined to sign Brown, but the veteran used his visit in the Pacific Northwest to create leverage and ultimately accepted an offer to return to New England instead.

Despite enjoying a great free agent visit with the team last week, veteran tackle Trent Brown won't be landing with the Seahawks after all.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, rather than take his talents to the Pacific Northwest, Brown has opted to return to the Patriots and agreed to terms on a two-year contract. Financial details have yet to be revealed.

With prior starters Duane Brown and Brandon Shell both currently unsigned and second-year players Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan at the top of the depth chart, Seattle put out the full court press trying to lure Trent Brown to town. He met with the team for several days last week to undergo a physical and meet with coaches, but through it all, New England remained a viable option for him.

In the end, while the Seahawks and Brown had mutual interest, the Patriots were able to make a quality offer to bring him back and as many players do this time of year, he ultimately decided to stay with his previous team.

Looking at the situation, Brown's choice isn't a shocking one. New England made the playoffs last year with rookie quarterback Mac Jones under center and looks to be trending upward in the post-Tom Brady era. Seattle, meanwhile, finished in last place in the NFC West in 2021 and recently traded star quarterback Russell Wilson and released All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner.

While it remains unknown what the Seahawks may have offered Brown, who has dealt with injuries each of the past two seasons, they aren't in a great bargaining position with free agents after jettisoning their two biggest superstars.

With Trent Brown now out of the picture, Seattle may shift its focus back to re-signing Duane Brown and/or Shell. Per multiple reports, Carolina has expressed interest in Duane Brown, but a deal doesn't appear imminent. As for Shell, he was linked to the Broncos and Seahawks at the beginning of free agency, but there has not been any serious interest from either team up to this point.

On the free agent front, the Seahawks have dwindling options if they want to sign an established veteran starter at either tackle spot. Former Saints standout Terron Armstead remains unsigned, but he's expected to visit with the Dolphins on Monday and likely wants to remain in the Southeast. Eric Fisher, Nate Solder, and Bryan Bulaga also are available, though all three appear to be on the back end of their respective careers.

Without many great alternatives in free agency left, Seattle may be more inclined to use its No. 9 overall pick acquired from Denver in the Wilson trade to draft a left tackle. While Alabama's Evan Neal won't last past the third pick most likely, North Carolina State's Ikem Okwonu and Mississippi State's Charles Cross could still be on the board.