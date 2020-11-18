SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Tyler Lockett Expected to Play, Chris Carson Questionable For Seahawks Rematch vs. Cardinals

CorbinSmithNFL

While listed as questionable on the team's final injury report due to a sprained knee, the Seahawks should have star receiver Tyler Lockett for Thursday's rematch against the Cardinals at CenturyLink Field.

Though he missed practice on Tuesday, coach Pete Carroll indicated that was simply for precautionary reasons and Lockett "worked well" in Wednesday's session. The team will monitor how he feels tomorrow, but he has no reservations about the receiver being ready to go for Seattle.

"I don't think there's any doubt that he's playing. He just looked too good on the practice field today," Carroll said, adding, "He was light on his feet, moving around and bopping pretty good. We had to hold him back today - he wanted to practice the whole thing - we held him out a little bit."

Along with Lockett likely suiting up, the Seahawks could also have backfield reinforcements on the way in the form of Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde. Both running backs have been sidelined for three straight games with foot and hamstring injuries respectively, but each returned to practice on Tuesday.

Hyde wasn't listed on Seattle's final injury report and barring an unforeseen setback, he will be set to play against Arizona. As for Carson, while other reports suggest the contrary, Carroll told reporters he also has a great chance to be active and he will be a game time decision.

"They made it through the week and Carlos looked strong throughout," Carroll said. "Chris, we're going to wait until tomorrow to figure out what we're gonna do with it, but he did practice and looked good in all the stuff he did. So we're real close with Chris, feeling really good that Carlos will be out there."

If Carson isn't able to go, the Seahawks also will likely be without second-year running back Travis Homer, who continues to deal with a hand injury suffered in Sunday's loss to the Rams. It's possible - if not likely - the team could elevate Bo Scarbrough from the practice squad to provide insurance depth.

Defensively, safety Jamal Adams (shoulder) and defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle) weren't listed on the final injury report and both players should be available against the Cardinals.

In terms of bad injury news, Seattle will once again be without both of its starting cornerbacks in Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar. Neither player practiced this week and the duo of Tre Flowers and D.J. Reed should start for the second time in five days in the secondary as replacements.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks will be without two key offensive linemen, as center Ethan Pocic hasn't cleared concussion protocol and valuable swing guard Jordan Simmons has been ruled out with a calf injury. In a corresponding move, with cornerback Neiko Thorpe heading back to injured reserve, guard Phil Haynes was activated to the 53-man roster.

Sidelined since the start of the season with a hip injury, Haynes can play both guard spots and with reserve center Kyle Fuller prepared to "gut it out" with a high ankle sprain in Pocic's absence, Carroll confirmed the second-year lineman can also play center if needed. Jamarco Jones would also be an emergency option at the pivot position.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Encouraged by Recent Results, Bobby Wagner Seeks Consistency from Seahawks' Pass Rush

Following back-to-back poor defensive performances, the Seahawks must correct their issues against the Cardinals in Week 11 and Wagner is confident the defense will be able to produce more consistently with seven games left to play.

Thomas Hall10

Pressed Into Starting Duty, Seahawks DB D.J. Reed Impresses Amid Difficult Circumstances

Though Reed wasn't perfect in his first start at outside cornerback for Seattle, the third-year defender made several big plays and also contributed on special teams, opening the door for an expanded role as the season progresses.

CorbinSmithNFL

Coming Off Back-to-Back Losses, Seahawks Need a New Groove

For the first five weeks of the season, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense looked unstoppable and the team raced out to a perfect 5-0 record. But since then? They've lost their groove and Thursday's contest against the Cardinals will be a critical game for them to get it back.

Nick Lee

Seahawks Fantasy Corner: Trade for Chris Carson and Do It Now

In a rare sight, the Seahawks struggled offensively on Sunday, but it creates a fascinating opportunity for fantasy football players.

Colby Patnode

Seahawks' Offensive Struggles Less About "Letting Russ Cook," More About Circumstances

It's easy to point the finger at Russell Wilson for Seattle's loss on Sunday and he deserves the criticism. But the argument to pass less overlooks some of the other major flaws the star quarterback has been trying to mask all season long.

Ty Gonzalez

Do Running Backs Matter? Seahawks Russell Wilson, Brian Schottenheimer Weigh In

Searching for the answer to an existential question at the perfect time considering Seattle's injuries at running back, how much do players at the position matter? Russell Wilson and Brian Schottenheimer shared their thoughts on Chris Carson and the value of having a top-tier back for the Seahawks offense.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks RB Chris Carson's 2020 a Perfect Representation of His Uncertain Future

Should the Seahawks pay Chris Carson this spring? Oddly enough, the 2020 season is only making that question more difficult to answer.

Colby Patnode

For Russell Wilson to Resume Cooking, Seahawks Need More From Rushing Attack

Early in the season, the threat of handing off to Chris Carson or Carlos Hyde kept opponents honest when defending the Seahawks. But with both players out, opposing coordinators have been able to tee off on Russell Wilson and consequently forced turnovers in bunches.

CorbinSmithNFL

Closing Thoughts: Tide Turns Wrong Direction For Seahawks After Faulty Fourth Down Decision

On a rare day where Seattle's offense couldn't get untracked, Pete Carroll had an opportunity to play the role of aggressor to help the slumping unit in a surprisingly close game. But instead, he put his trust back in a defense that hasn't done anything to earn it.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

oldtimehawk

Seahawks vs. Rams Week 10 Predictions

Traveling to Los Angeles for a critical NFC West tilt, the Seahawks will be at a major disadvantage missing several key starters on both sides of the football. Can they overcome those injuries to pick up a signature road win? Our writers dish out their predictions.

CorbinSmithNFL