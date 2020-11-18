Tyler Lockett Expected to Play, Chris Carson Questionable For Seahawks Rematch vs. Cardinals

While listed as questionable on the team's final injury report due to a sprained knee, the Seahawks should have star receiver Tyler Lockett for Thursday's rematch against the Cardinals at CenturyLink Field.

Though he missed practice on Tuesday, coach Pete Carroll indicated that was simply for precautionary reasons and Lockett "worked well" in Wednesday's session. The team will monitor how he feels tomorrow, but he has no reservations about the receiver being ready to go for Seattle.

"I don't think there's any doubt that he's playing. He just looked too good on the practice field today," Carroll said, adding, "He was light on his feet, moving around and bopping pretty good. We had to hold him back today - he wanted to practice the whole thing - we held him out a little bit."

Along with Lockett likely suiting up, the Seahawks could also have backfield reinforcements on the way in the form of Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde. Both running backs have been sidelined for three straight games with foot and hamstring injuries respectively, but each returned to practice on Tuesday.

Hyde wasn't listed on Seattle's final injury report and barring an unforeseen setback, he will be set to play against Arizona. As for Carson, while other reports suggest the contrary, Carroll told reporters he also has a great chance to be active and he will be a game time decision.

"They made it through the week and Carlos looked strong throughout," Carroll said. "Chris, we're going to wait until tomorrow to figure out what we're gonna do with it, but he did practice and looked good in all the stuff he did. So we're real close with Chris, feeling really good that Carlos will be out there."

If Carson isn't able to go, the Seahawks also will likely be without second-year running back Travis Homer, who continues to deal with a hand injury suffered in Sunday's loss to the Rams. It's possible - if not likely - the team could elevate Bo Scarbrough from the practice squad to provide insurance depth.

Defensively, safety Jamal Adams (shoulder) and defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle) weren't listed on the final injury report and both players should be available against the Cardinals.

In terms of bad injury news, Seattle will once again be without both of its starting cornerbacks in Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar. Neither player practiced this week and the duo of Tre Flowers and D.J. Reed should start for the second time in five days in the secondary as replacements.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks will be without two key offensive linemen, as center Ethan Pocic hasn't cleared concussion protocol and valuable swing guard Jordan Simmons has been ruled out with a calf injury. In a corresponding move, with cornerback Neiko Thorpe heading back to injured reserve, guard Phil Haynes was activated to the 53-man roster.

Sidelined since the start of the season with a hip injury, Haynes can play both guard spots and with reserve center Kyle Fuller prepared to "gut it out" with a high ankle sprain in Pocic's absence, Carroll confirmed the second-year lineman can also play center if needed. Jamarco Jones would also be an emergency option at the pivot position.