When Jamal Adams Returns, Seahawks Must Find Playing Time for Ryan Neal

While Seattle has been without Jamal Adams for the last two games, an undrafted free agent has stepped up in a massive way during that time frame and could force his way into the lineup even after the All-Pro safety returns after a Week 6 bye.

After the Seahawks completed a blockbuster trade with the Jets over the offseason – landing Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick in exchange for two first-round selections (2021 and 2022), a 2021 third-rounder, and veteran Bradley McDougald – the team felt extremely confident about the two-time Pro Bowler’s ability to make a significant impact in their secondary.

Though the 24-year old performed beyond expectations through the first two weeks of the regular season, he suffered a groin injury at home against the Cowboys in Week 3, which has sidelined him for the past two weeks. Needing someone to emerge as his replacement, teammate Ryan Neal hasn’t wasted any time making a name for himself in his first extended NFL action.

Over the past three games, Neal has made two starts, producing 18 total tackles, 15 solo tackles, three quarterback hits, three quarterback hurries, two interceptions, two pass breakups, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback pressure. In pass coverage, the 6-foot-3 strong safety has been targeted 11 times, allowing eight catches for 57 yards, 25 yards after the catch, and a measly 44.7 passer rating.

What’s been most impressive about the 24-year old’s performance is that he’s been able to make such a strong contribution in just a handful of contests. Considering the Southern Illinois product spent the majority of last season on Seattle’s practice squad and was initially cut by the team after training camp, the coaching staff has to be extremely impressed with his showing so far, as he’s near the top of the leaderboard in plenty of categories.

Among all safeties who’ve played in at least one game this season, Neal is currently tied for the most interceptions, tied for the third-most tackles for loss and quarterback hits, and he’s tied for the fourth-most pass breakups, according to Sports-Info-Solutions.com.

Taking these numbers into account, it’s probably safe to stay Neal has already secured the backup strong safety spot moving forward, especially since teammate Marquise Blair suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 2. Once Adams returns to action, there’s a very good chance the Indiana native could also spend some time backing up free safety Quandre Diggs, as Lano Hill’s back injury could prove to be a long-term problem.

Based on his frame and encouraging metrics in pass coverage, along with his prior history as a cornerback, Neal could also split time with teammate Ugo Amadi at the nickel position. Despite Amadi's own impressive performance – generating 21 solo tackles, three pass breakups, and one tackle for loss – this duo would provide the Seahawks a solid one-two punch while defending all types of receivers and tight ends from the slot position.

Unfortunately for backup Linden Stephens, this means he’d likely be limited to just special teams’ duties through the remainder of the season. Since the Seahawks will need to create an open roster spot for defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison in the near future, potentially as soon as next week, the 6-foot cornerback could also be in jeopardy of being cut by the team for the second time in less than two months.

Considering there’s a strong chance Adams will be ready to play against the Cardinals in Week 7, Neal has likely already made his final start of the season in the secondary. With that said, the youngster is just one injury away from regaining a starting role at either the free safety, strong safety, or nickel positions and has earned the opportunity to see some snaps in a reserve role moving forward.