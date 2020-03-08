Why Trent Williams Situation Could Benefit Seahawks

Following a heated one-year standoff between the organization and player, the Redskins finally plan to allow star left tackle Trent Williams and his agent to pursue a trade heading towards free agency.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Williams didn't play at all in 2019, choosing to sit out the entire season due to issues with Washington's medical staff. He underwent surgery to remove a cancerous growth from his head and indicated team doctors had told him it wasn't serious six years earlier.

Williams demanded a trade or to be released, but the Redskins didn't oblige despite rumors of other teams being willing to ship a first-round pick for him. After the team refused to deal him before the trade deadline, he failed a physical and landed on the non-football injury list.

Now with the power to explore trade opportunities, several teams have been linked to Williams, including the Jets and Browns. Jason LaCanfora of CBS even speculated the Seahawks may have interest.

But while general manager John Schneider is in on every deal, Seattle doesn't look like a legitimate suitor for Williams' services. Duane Brown remains entrenched at left tackle and given the team's other needs, absorbing a $14 million cap hit at right tackle seems highly unlikely.

With that said, the availability of Williams still could benefit the Seahawks in another way with free agency kicking off on March 18.

For tackle-needy teams like the Jets and Browns, Williams would provide a superior upgrade option in comparison to the alternatives hitting the market. Though he will turn 32 in July and needs a new contract, he's a proven commodity who has been one of the best at his position for a decade.

If Williams is dealt in the next few weeks, such a trade would all but eliminate a team from the free agency shuffle looking for tackle help.

Why does that matter to the Seahawks? It's simple - it improves Schneider's odds of potentially being able to re-sign one of his free agents at the position.

Up to this point, it's been a foregone conclusion Seattle wouldn't be able to bring back Germain Ifedi or George Fant, who will both be unrestricted free agents later this month.

The rationale? Both Ifedi and Fant offer starting experience at multiple positions, are each 27 years old or younger, and look to still be ascending talents with plenty of upside. Teams have been spending big bucks on young, competent tackles the last few years in free agency and that trend is expected to continue.

Though he's drawn constant criticism from fans since being picked in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Ifedi will have a healthy market. He's only going to turn 26 years old in June, has started 60 out of 64 regular season games since entering the league, and has shown significant improvements under the coaching of Mike Solari the past two years.

Penalties remain problematic for Ifedi, but his youth, experience, durability, and potential should make him a coveted target at the tackle position. After Seattle declined his $10 million fifth-year option, it seems probable he's played his last game with the team.

But while Ifedi still looks to have a foot already out the door, Fant's situation remains far less predictable, as echoed by Schneider at the NFL Scouting Combine last month.

"It's hard because he's been playing that tackle-over position, you know? He's been playing the big tight-end spot. So that's a difficult one to try to figure out. But we will have more clarity the closer we get to the exclusive [free agent] period."

When given a chance to play, Fant has flashed as a spot starter at both tackle positions, but still has only 15 NFL starts under his belt. Nearly half of his listed starts came as a pseudo tight end, and while that provides quality game film for other teams to evaluate, it's not the same as protecting the quarterback's blind side.

Why does that matter? After a season-ending loss to the Packers in January, Fant made it clear he viewed himself as a left tackle in the league, leaving some to wonder if that meant he had already closed the door on returning to the Seahawks to play right tackle.

However, Schneider doesn't see Fant's desire to play on the left side necessarily being a factor in Seattle's negotiations to retain him.

"Well, I think he would say he's most comfortable on the left side. But he knows how athletic he is. I think he's obviously comfortable playing on the right side. He's shown that, and at tight end."

Considering his lack of starting experience, along with the facts he suffered a torn ACL in 2017 and is nearly two years older, Fant may not draw the same interest as Ifedi on the market. Williams being moved could further drive down his price point by taking a left tackle vacancy off the board.

Since teams throw bags of cash around like candy during free agency, especially at offensive tackles, it's a long shot Ifedi will be back in a Seahawks uniform. But unlike a few weeks ago, the Williams development at least creates a little optimism the team may be able to find a way to keep Fant.