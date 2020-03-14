Will Seahawks Consider Bringing Back Brandon Mebane?

From 2012 to 2015, the Seahawks went on an unprecedented run of defensive success, topping the league in scoring defense four straight seasons.

Led by a star-studded unit featuring linebacker Bobby Wagner, cornerback Richard Sherman, and safeties Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas, Seattle held opponents to less than 18 points per game in each of those four seasons. Spearheaded by that dominance, the team made the playoffs each year and reached the Super Bowl twice.

While the vaunted "Legion of Boom" secondary headlined by Chancellor, Sherman, and Thomas drew most of the headlines during that time period, they were far from the only impact players who made those teams historically good.

Among those of lesser notoriety from those squads who deserved far greater credit than he received for the Seahawks' defensive supremacy, run-stuffing defensive tackle Brandon Mebane proved to be an essential cog in the trenches.

Since Mebane departed as a free agent in 2016, Seattle has struggled to replace him, relying on one-year stop-gap options at nose tackle with inferior results. Though it hasn't all been the front line's fault, the team's run defense has suffered substantially, including finishing 22nd in total run defense in 2019.

With Mebane officially being released by the Chargers and the Seahawks potentially losing multiple interior defenders in free agency, could the organization consider bringing the veteran back for a reunion tour?

Though he's now 35 years old and far removed from his prime, coach Pete Carroll and his staff have done well coaxing strong seasons from aging defensive tackles over the years. Kevin Williams thrived at 34 years of age in 2014 in a rotational role and just last season, 32-year old Al Woods performed at a high level.

While his numbers have dipped to an extent and he's more of a one-dimensional defender than he was during his first stint in Seattle, Mebane has remained a productive player entering the twilight of his career.

Despite drawing poor grades from Pro Football Focus in two of the past three years and seeing a decline in total playing time, Mebane started in 41 out of 48 regular season games for the Chargers, producing 97 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and seven quarterback hits. Widely respected in the locker room, he served as a team captain last season.

Mebane also displayed incredible resiliency overcoming unthinkable tragedy two years ago, rejoining his teammates and returning to play for the playoffs after the death of his daughter McKenna in January 2019.

The Seahawks have generally preferred youth over experience, but as referenced prior, that hasn't been the case at defensive tackle. With Woods, Jarran Reed, and Quinton Jefferson all scheduled to hit free agency next week and potentially fleeing for greener pastures, the team will likely look for cheaper, one-year deals to fill gaps up front.

Considering he's nearing the end of his career and isn't a full-time starter at this point, Mebane should be an affordable, known commodity to pair up with Poona Ford. He's revered at all levels of the organization and still exhibits the physical traits coupled with a high football IQ necessary to excel as an early-down run defender in a rotational role.

As long as Mebane still expresses the desire to play and fits into the franchise's budgetary plans, re-signing him would be nothing but positive as the Seahawks push to make their first Super Bowl since 2014.