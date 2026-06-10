Eric Saubert Returns A Year After Being Seattle’s Unlikely Hero

The Seattle Seahawks made a small, yet highly intriguing move last December. Amid a playoff push at the end of the regular season, they signed Eric Saubert to a contract extension. The Seahawks occasionally do contract extensions mid-season, but it’s rare, and it’s usually for high profile players (such as Charles Cross, who was extended a few weeks later).

The Surface Level

You wouldn’t expect Saubert to be the player the Seahawks change their modus operandi for. A nine year veteran who had, at that point, made 21 career starts and just barely topped 50 catches for 400 yards across that near-decade, seems about as anonymous as it gets. And yet, the team wanted to make sure he was locked in for 2026 ahead of time.

Yes, the extension was for a minimal amount, just $2,130,000, but it’s still notable on a team that had AJ Barner (in the middle of a second season breakout) and Elijah Arroyo (a second round rookie who the team clearly thinks highly of) locked in. Even accepting that Saubert and Arroyo are radically different players, Eric seems like a third stringer.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight (48) and tight end Eric Saubert (81) slap hands before Super Bowl LX. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

What He’s Brought

And yet, the team values him. Given they are a tight end-heavy offense, both previously under Kubiak and (presumably) under Fleury, there’s certainly some logic to them wanting to make sure they’re strong at the spot. And as a run-heavy offense as well, making sure they have tight ends who can block is also crucial, which is Saubert’s primary value.

Eric has been a respected blocker throughout his career, consistently getting him roster spots despite his meager receiving production. With Arroyo being largely a pure receiver, having someone like Saubert around is important. And blocking tight ends have become somewhat rare in the modern day. So when you put it all together, retaining him makes sense.

Of course, that’s not all there is to Saubert. Despite getting targeted just eight times total last season, he was the target on possibly the biggest play of the year. Facing a two point conversion attempt that was guaranteed to be the final play of the week 16 matchup against the Rams, Saubert chipped Jared Verse before leaking into the endzone to walk it off.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Eric Saubert (81) against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Without that successful conversion, the Rams win the NFC West and are far more likely to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LX. While the contract extension was five days before this play took place, it’s still the most significant play Eric has made in his career, so it feels remiss to not mention it when talking about what he’s meant to this team.

What He Brings

There’s every reason to believe that Elijah Arroyo will have a bigger role in 2026, both because an injury kneecapped his opportunities in 2025 and the general expected improvements you’d anticipate from a young player gaining experience. But it’s highly unlikely that he’ll ever become anywhere near the blocker Saubert is, giving Eric an opening to get snaps.

In an offense like this one, expect Saubert to get around 20 snaps a game, possibly about as many as Arroyo gets. He’ll matter more than most third string tight ends in the league, and the success of the offense will, on some level, hinge on him. And if circumstances ever call for him to have to catch a pass or two, well, we know he can do that.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter