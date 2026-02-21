Rams to Propose Rule Change After Seahawks’ Wacky Two-Point Conversion In Week 16

The Rams were on the wrong side of one of the NFL’s strangest plays this season during their Week 16 contest against the Seahawks.

As the Seahawks mounted a comeback from down 30-14, they needed two touchdowns and two two-point conversions to tie the Rams and force overtime. After they scored their last touchdown in regulation, they appeared to fail their two-point conversion attempt as Sam Darnold’s pass was deflected. Upon further review, Darnold’s throw was ruled a backward pass and running back Zach Charbonnet happened to recover it in the end zone, making it a successful two-point try.

That controversial play tied up the game, which later went into overtime and saw the Seahawks win 38-37. The result was consequential as the Seahawks gained the inside track to the NFC West crown and the No. 1 seed in the Super Bowl while the Rams lost control of the division. The Seahawks and Rams later faced off again in the playoffs, and Seattle won and went on to become Super Bowl champions.

Rams head coach Sean McVay was understandably upset with how the process of overturning the call was handled. He said after the game in December, “I’ve never quite seen anything like what happened on the two-point conversion, where you’re lined up to kickoff, then they say it’s a fumble because they had the clear and obvious recovery, now you tack it on, you make it a 30–30 game."

"Didn’t get clear explanation of everything that went on, just because of some of the timing of it ... but I've never seen anything, or never been a part of anything like that, and I've grown up around this game,” McVay added at the time. “I'm not making excuses, we don't do that, I don't believe in that, it doesn't move us forward, but we do want clarity and an understanding of the things that we can do to minimize that when we rejected the two-point conversion."

Now, the Rams appear ready to take action after that costly call. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Rams are planning to propose rule changes that would “effectively make the play an unsuccessful two-point try.” Per Jones, the Rams want to fix “what went wrong” during the process, though the specific language of the potential rule proposal has not been revealed.

If the Rams do go through with proposing any rule changes, they will likely be voted on at the annual league meetings in late March and will require a three-fourths majority to vote in favor of the rule for it to change. This potential proposal could become the latest subject of controversy after the tush push dominated conversations and was a point of contention during the league meetings last year.

